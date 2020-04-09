Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.