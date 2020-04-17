CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has summoned the West Virginia National Guard to carry out coronavirus testing at a Jackson County elder care facility he intimated has failed in its efforts to properly protect its aging residents.
Without naming the facility, Justice berated the nursing home’s administration and staff on Thursday.
“These are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable people. And we have told our people point blank that when we have one person — one, one person — in an outbreak in a nursing home to run to the fire and test everybody there, all the employees and everybody there,” Justice said at the start of his daily coronavirus news briefing. “We have failed in that effort and who knows why? Everyone can come up with a thousand different reasons and grow a thousand bushes to hide behind.”
While the governor said it was premature to provide specifics, reports indicate Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley saw 15 individuals test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Seven residents and eight staff members have reportedly tested positive for the virus.
Adjutant General James Hoyer confirmed members of the West Virginia National Guard, which he oversees, are now testing residents and staff at the facility.
“I’m going to get to the bottom of this,” Justice said. “And if I truly find out that we have had individuals who purposefully didn’t do what their job was to do, they’re going to be gone.”
Justice began his daily briefing saying West Virginia’s coronavirus death rate has now climbed to 13 people with the passing of a 50-year-old female in Berkeley County.
The late-afternoon briefing began 30 minutes late while Justice and other governors met by teleconference with President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Justice said the state’s budget is now running a deficit of at least $376 million and some lawmakers are calling for furloughs of government workers and cuts to social services. But Justice said he believes the situation might not be as dire as projected, as the federal government on Wednesday deposited $625 million into the state’s coffers with the promise of another $625 million to arrive next week.
“Every state is to receive $1,250,000,000,” Justice said.
Justice said 45 percent of those funds are earmarked for state counties and cities, but “we don’t have exactly the rules as of yet.” Justice said several governors urged Trump to allow them to use those newly-deposited federal dollars to rectify state government balance sheets, but the president was noncommittal during the conference call.
“Maybe at the end of the day we can’t use it,” Justice said. “And if we can’t use it, at the end of the day we’re going to have shortfalls and going to have to go back and look at Rainy Day or whatever it may be.”
Justice said it looks like further financial assistance — for higher education, for K-12 education, for healthcare institutions — will be provided by the federal government in the days ahead.
Justice said Workforce West Virginia, which has had “an avalanche of backlog” as 130,000 unemployed individuals across the state have filed claims since the pandemic began, is now functioning more smoothly. He credited the assistance of National Guard members who are helping staff hotlines.
“Workforce, in terms of getting the unemployment checks out, is doing much better,” Justice said. “We are now taking applications on the phone and immediately turning around and getting checks out to those people.”
In other news from Thursday’s press briefing:
• Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s so-called COVID-19 czar, said West Virginia’s death rate from coronavirus is 1.66% compared to a 4% national average. Marsh said 3% of in-state individuals being examined for coronavirus test positive compared to the national rate of 20%.
• Marsh said long-term care facility residents are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. He said approximately 50% of Europe’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
• Marsh said recent data suggests 50% of individuals who infect other people do so before they themselves are symptomatic. It takes on average 2.3-2.7 days on average before people become symptomatic, he said.
• Justice said he has directed the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources to distribute $69 million in direct payment program checks to hospitals across West Virginia to help with coronavirus expenses.
• General Hoyer admitted a member of the state National Guard took a photograph of an elder care resident in Kanawha County yesterday that was posted to and circulated on media platforms. He said he regretted the incident had occurred, apologized to the individual and family, took responsibility for the mistake, and commended media outlets for removing the photograph in order to protect the privacy of the individual.
• Toyota Manufacturing has donated 10,000 face shields, which are currently being assembled and will be distributed to frontline health care workers, said Hoyer.
• The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen its initial $350 billion allotment of funding exhausted, but the U.S. Senate has introduced a bill to provide $250 billion in additional funding, said Justice.
• Hoyer said telehealth tests were conducted by Charleston Area Medical Center in Pocahontas County as internet bandwidth is being tested in under-served rural areas across the state.
• National Guard members have decontaminated 11 ambulances and are conducting decontamination tests on buses in Kanawha County, said Hoyer.
