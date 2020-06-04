FAIRMONT — Members of the W.Va. House of Delegates from Marion County are urging the Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors to keep the music and theater arts majors alive just a little longer.
While the university’s board voted to discontinue the academic programs last month, due to low enrollment, the delegates said they may be able to find an independent funding source to make the programs cost-effective to continue.
“We want them to make sure they don’t leave any stone unturned,” said Del. Mike Caputo, (D-50). “We’re not being critical of the board and their decision, they have responsibility too, but we want them to know that we will stand ready and willing and able to assist them if we can find grant money, or encourage some more state money to be sent through the higher education portion of the budget to Fairmont State to keep this program going.”
Because the university has vowed to keep the major available to those already going through the programs, the delegates are looking to find a solution within the upcoming year. One possible solution could come in the form of corporate sponsors to help fund the program.
“We as Delegates wanted to support the theater arts and music at Fairmont State,” said Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-50). “We certainly understand the strain, we’re asking them to delay their decision and allow us to look at revenue streams, possibly corporate sponsorships, to keep these programs alive.”
Delegates agreed that the music and theater programs help improve the quality of life while also providing a benefit to the students, which is another reason they want to keep them available at Fairmont State.
“I know that people are very disappointed,” said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D-50). “We also understand there is low enrollment and that is something we need to look at, is cost versus keeping the program. I believe we can sit down and look at the program and see how it can be functional and people can continue going to those majors.”
Angelucci also pointed out that students in other majors and programs take classes in theater and music, and they would also be losing out on educational opportunities.
“It’s important for cognitive skills and for all around quality education for students,” Angelucci said. “Although only a few major in these programs, there are a lot of people who take classes and benefit from that education.”
Caputo also said the loss of these programs could potentially mean a loss to the economic vitality of the Fairmont area, because fewer students may attend the campus for class, and not spend money in the area.
“We know that this community is pretty concerned about the loss of those programs,” Caputo said. “I’ve talked to a lot of business leaders in the community and I’ve talked to a lot of alumni and others who are just deeply concerned about starting down a path of losing programs.”
Longstreth agreed, and said that the value of entertainment in the area itself cannot be understated.
“We get a lot of business when they come in for theater,” Longstreth said. “It’s entertainment; it’s something that brings them into Fairmont. And I think that’s something to really consider.”
