CHARLESTON – The 2020 legislative session concluded Saturday, following a year of work on a bill to address to the state’s foster care crisis and arguments over $16.9 million in funding for it, and another round of overwhelming support for tax breaks for fossil fuel industries.
Bills to cut taxes for the natural gas and coal industries this session came to a total of at least $28 million this year, although the total could be more because it’s unclear how many companies will take advantage of them. Four bills to give tax breaks to those industries passed earlier this session, including tax cuts for coal-fired power plants and for natural gas storers and transporters.
Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D- Greenbrier and a co-sponsor of the foster care bill, said “we have bills that are put forward to cut revenue, and then we turn around and talk about how we can’t afford to do things.”
“It seems that we’ve got our priorities mixed up,” she said, “However, I am very proud of the foster care bill and that we were able to come to a consensus and it’s going to be fully funded.”
House Bill 4092 articulates new rights for foster children and families and ups payments to families who care for children in custody of the state. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has said about 7,000 children are in state custody, and that the state has the highest rate of children in state custody in the nation.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, first attempted to provide foster children a bill of rights as part of another bill during last year’s legislative session. He said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and some lawmakers thwarted that effort.
“It’s been a long process,” he said. He said he had received “a whole lot of pushback from the Department, and folks in the Legislature.”
He and Del. Jeff Pack, R- Raleigh, and a sponsor of the bill, met regularly with foster families and child placement agencies over the last year to better understand the issue.
“I want to give him a lot of kudos,” Baldwin said. “They put this out from the House side and started this debate and got us on a really good footing and covered the major areas. So they got that bill passed almost unanimously with a whole lot of support, but then it languished.”
The bill had passed the House of Delegates Feb. 18.
It gives children, among other rights: the right to live in a safe and healthy environment, and the least restrictive environment possible; the right to be free from physical, sexual, or psychological abuse or exploitation; and the right to receive adequate and healthy food, appropriate and seasonally necessary clothing, and an appropriate travel bag.
During the last week of session, Republicans removed funding and several rights from the bill, and rejected Baldwin’s efforts to re-insert them. Senators amended that funding back in on Friday, and re-inserted several rights, including the right for foster children to be free from unwarranted restraint or isolation, with slight revisions.
Saturday, the state Senate also passed House Bill 4615, sponsored by Del. John Kelly, R-Wood, which increases penalties for people who engage in acts of civil disobedience in response to industrial activity. It had already passed the House of Delegates.
The bill states that any person who “willfully and knowingly” trespasses on property contacting a “critical infrastructure” facility, including many types of facilities relating to natural gas production and transportation, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punished by a fine of not less than $250 nor more than $1,000, or confined in jail not less than 30 days nor more than one year, or both fined and confined.
If protesters intend to “willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, tamper with equipment, or impede or inhibit operations of the critical infrastructure facility,” they are guilty of a felony and could be fined not less than $500 nor more than $3,000, or imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than one nor more than three years, or both fined and imprisoned.
The bill also states that any person who “willfully damages, destroys, vandalizes, defaces or tampers with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility” is guilty of a felony and maybe fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $5,000, or imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a term of not less than one year nor more than five years, or both fined and imprisoned.
Oklahoma was the first state to pass a similar version of the bill, after activists said they planned to protest a pipeline slated to cross tribal land.
Senators, in a voice vote, approved an amendment by Sen. Rich Lindsay- D- Kanawha, to specify that the damage must be in excess of $2,500.
Some Democrats have argued that the bill is aimed at civil disobedience, meaning the act of disobeying the law to demonstrate it is unjust.
Representing Marion County, Sens. Michael Maroney, R- Marshall and Charles Clements, R- Wetzel voted for the pipeline trespassing bill. Sens. Roman Prezioso, D- Marion, and Robert Beach, D- Monongalia, voted against it.
Also Saturday, lawmakers planned to send House Bill 4176, sponsored by Del. Rodney Miller, D- Boone and codifying the actions of the West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center into state law, on to the governor.
The Fusion Center is a state agency that shares intelligence among law enforcement entities. Proponents of the bill noted that the bill gave the center legislative oversight, which it has lacked for 12 years. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia had asked lawmakers to postpone the bill until next year, giving them time to bring in national experts to work on civil liberties protections in the bill.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.