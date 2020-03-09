FAIRMONT — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
Despite this, West Virginia Sen. Ron Stollings, D-7, believes it is only a matter of time before the disease enters West Virginia, but the legislature is taking steps to prepare for its first cases.
“We started talking about this probably a full week ago,” Stollings said. “What we did was we took $2 million out of Medicaid trust fund, which has plenty of money in it, and we dedicated that to Governor’s contingency fund, and called it the public health emergency response fund.”
Senator Stollings, who works as a physician specializing in internal medicine and geriatrics, is on the Health and Human Resources Committee in the Senate. He said the Senate made an amendment to the budget bill to allocate $2 million to fund prevention and preparedness for the disease throughout the state.
“I, as a physician, and the public health people thought that the earlier start we get, the better, and that this money would help allow us to get it started on it,” Stollings said. “Our idea was to shove this out from the Bureau of Public Health to all the doctors and hospitals to be able to plan now, that’s what this initial money will allow, and potentially supply some equipment.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the coronavirus take hold two to 14 days after exposure and include shortness of breath, a cough and fever. It spreads through close contact with someone who has the disease, and there have been 19 deaths in the U.S. attributed to the disease, and approximately 423 cases in 35 states and U.S. territories, according to the CDC.
According to Stollings, the state will get reimbursed for money put toward the prevention of coronavirus, but it will come too late for the legislature to give money to prepare for the disease’s spread. Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-13, said the Senate tried to put money in the budget as soon as possible to be able to address prevention.
“We put $2 million into the budget for prevention, the House accepted our plan,” Prezioso said. “We were adamant about putting money into it to make sure we’re getting ready to address it.”
Stollings said the money right now will be distributed through the Department of Health and Human Resources to fund education throughout the state, so people can find out how to best avoid contracting coronavirus. He said some money will also allow for different county organizations to work on potential response plans as well.
“They can start the response, but this money will allow them to have a more robust response,” Stollings said. “We think that people are going to be better prepared to have social distance — to be able to plan school closures, what’s going to happen to the hospital system, where to go get checked.”
Stollings said that because there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, education on prevention is about all the legislature has to focus on at this point.
“It is what’s called a non-pharmacological response,” Stollings said. “Meaning that there is nothing you can do for it, so what you’re trying to do is contain it, and cut down on the amount of spreading of the virus.”
Tips for avoiding contracting coronavirus are similar to tips for avoiding any kind of sickness or disease, with hand washing and cleanliness being important for individuals. Stollings also said that going to a doctor rather than the ER for suspicious or expected cases is a better response for individuals because testing is the first step to identifying a case.
“The first thing you should do is go to your doctor, not the ER,” Stollings said. “If you’ve been in contact with anybody, your travel history is going to be important, things like that could put you at risk.”
Stollings also said that the deaths attributed to the coronavirus have affected mainly people of older age with preexisting conditions. Considering West Virginia’s demographics, he said the spread of the disease here could be devastating to nursing and assisted living homes.
“When it gets here, it could be significant due to our state demographics,” Stollings said. “Our senior population, people with chronic illnesses, things like that, those are folks we really need to worry about.”
Across the country, individual states are putting money towards preventing the spread of coronavirus, including West Virginia’s neighboring states like Maryland. Stollings said that $2 million may be less than what other states are putting in, but he believes it is a good amount to get started on a response.
“All these states are kicking in, I think Maryland passed something to the tune of $10 million,” Stollings said. “I think it shows that we’re serious when you put $2 million dedicated to helping your public health response to the coronavirus.”
Prezioso said he is happy the Senate was able to get this money allocated towards a coronavirus response because its rapid spread means that West Virginia could see its first patient soon.
“It’s only a matter of time before it ends up here,” Prezioso said. “We’re hoping to be a little ahead of the curve, but you need money to address that issue.”
While the money is the first action against coronavirus, Stollings said that further action may need to take place once there is a confirmed case in West Virginia. But until that day comes, he believes education is the state’s best bet.
“The more we can educate the public, one, the less panic we’ll have, and two, the better we can try to isolate this contagious upper-respiratory bug,” Stollings said.
