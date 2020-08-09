FAIRMONT — Almost every Wednesday, Jeremy Green would go to the Marion County Public Library in Fairmont to play board games.
The coronavirus pandemic took away the physical tabletop from these weekly game nights, but that didn't stop the participants from finding other ways to play.
"I have been going there for a while now," said Green, who is a resident of Clarksburg. "We play online, we play a lot on a website now that's called Board Game Arena."
The Marion County Public Library System has been holding tabletop game nights for years now, which anybody could join to have some group fun on a weekday night. Although the pandemic changed the method of playing these games, which ended up driving some people away from attending for now, the game nights continue through online streaming and meeting services.
"It's not as good as having a meeting in real life," said Dan Ward, systems administrator for the Marion County Public Library System. "But it is what's available, so you still get some of that group gathering social interaction."
Ward still helps host the game nights, and said that is doing his best to keep them going virtually, because it has been a regular social activity for some for the past few years. He said that despite the challenge of communicating through online means, the group has adapted well, thanks in part to the ease of access to the service they use.
"It's very user-friendly, very family-friendly," Ward said of Board Game Arena. "A lot of the games on there are games that we already know that we play in person, and then there's other ones that we try and learn to play virtually."
Ward said the group members have been able to play most of the games through the online service, and newcomers who join in can still be taught how to play by the members of the group. Green said the move to an online platform made some of the explanations easier, and others harder.
"It's a little bit more difficult, and in some ways it's not," Green said. "Doing it with an application like that, it enforces the rules and everything. But it's also harder to show people exactly what it is."
Communication to members of the group is not difficult either, Ward said, because they have a server called the "Nerd Herd" that people can join to speak to one another. Ward said this also bolsters communication and people often talk about new games they would like to try.
"You just go in and join the main voice channel and someone will come on and say 'Hey, what do you guys want to play,'" Ward said. "Sometimes somebody will have a new idea and say 'You should check this game out.'"
Although the virtual tabletop game nights have been going well, Ward said he hopes ton return to in-person game nights whenever possible, because he and other members of the group prefer that kind of interaction. He said he made the jump to online just to ensure people could stay on schedule with the weekly activity, and join back in whenever they would like.
"We're just kind of place holding it for now," Ward said. "We're just doing what we can but trying to keep Wednesday night gaming a thing that happens."
Although the popularity has dwindled since the move to online, Ward said he believes the tabletop game nights will revert back to popularity once they can have the event in person once more, because there are many people in Marion County who just love playing.
"We love to play games and trying to hold on to some of the things we enjoy doing anyway," Ward said.
Green agreed, and said he encourages anyone who is interested to jump in to the online group, where the other members present will be friendly and welcoming.
"It's still laid back and open to everybody," Green said. "Especially now, you don't have to go anywhere to do it."
Tabletop Gaming begins around 5 p.m. each Wednesday, and those wishing to participate can email Ward at dward@mcpls.org for information on logging on to the chat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.