FAIRMONT — In an earlier time period, the coronavirus would have put libraries in the same position as many non-essential businesses, unable to operate due to social distancing.
However, the technology the Marion County Public Library System has put in place in the past several years has made it possible to check out and use library materials, while also using the organization and many of its services.
"All of our electronic services through our website are available," said Larissa Cason, assistant director of MCPLS. "So that's e-books, audio books, videos, and all of our educational offerings are there."
The Marion County Public Library System has a website, a Facebook page and a smart phone application, which all allow users to engage with the three branches of the library virtually. The system has an express library kiosk in White Hall, which has books stocked in a vending machine-like model for check outs to anyone who has a library card.
"In between February and March, our checkouts there almost tripled," Cason said. "I expect April will be an even greater increase. The White Hall Express is serviced nearly every day where we pick up the returns and stock in new materials."
The library's online offerings, in general, have seen an increase in usage, according to Cason, likely because people are spending more time at home and need activities to do.
"Those numbers increased for our e-books and audio books," Cason said. "Basically the usage of our electronic offerings have increased across the board."
The library branches in Mannington and Fairview also offer Wi-Fi cafe services, so people can log onto the internet by getting close to the library buildings, if needed.
"We do have Wi-Fi service out in Mannington and in Fairview that you can access around the buildings if they need it," said Kerry Trahan, general manager and chief financial officer of MCPLS.
Through the use of mainly Facebook, the library has been able to also continue group programs and events that have become popular at the library. The staff has also been able to create new engagement activities, like an online painting class on Thursdays and a movie viewing and discussion group on Friday, aptly called "Friday Night Flicks."
And thanks to the power of technology, library staff members who host each event are mostly able to do so from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
"The programming, some of that is done in the library building and sometimes it is done in somebody's house," Cason said. "For the most part, the full-time staff are primarily working from their homes."
According to Cason, the library has been able to continue another popular offering — tabletop gaming — through the use of live Zoom meetings.
"We have virtual game night going on, and I think that participation might be a little less than in-person," Cason said. "But we still are offering that and there is a core group of about 10 to 12 people who do attend virtually."
Jessica Batten, public relations manager for MCPLS, said that another popular online offering through the library is the virtual story time, which is a weekly streaming of a children's book. She seen a positive response from people, namely parents, who are happy the Marion County Library is still offering activity through the stay-homes period.
"Christian Cox has been doing a Facebook Live story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.," Batten said. "Dozens and dozens of people were just really excited that we were still doing something for their kids."
For more information on the Marion County Public Library System and its offerings, visit its website at www.mcpls.org.
