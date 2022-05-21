CHARLESTON — Ten Marion County students are among 14 North Central West Virginia kids who were selected as regional winners in the 6th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest.
Sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the contest aims to spark creativity and raise awareness about the dangers prescription painkiller abuse.
Regional winners are Amelia Henderson, of Simpson Elementary School in Harrison County; Mary Calvert, of Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County; Miley Summers, Gabriella Clay, and Hailey Hauser, of East Fairmont Middle School; Lucas Runner, and Hunter Richards, of Monongah Middle School in Marion County; Kloey Cosner, Tyler Frankhouser, Sheridan Hudson, Beatrice Clevenger, and Kylie Corwin, of Rivesville Elementary & Middle School in Marion County; and Rachel Hile, and Bella Loucks, of Tucker Valley Elementary & Middle School in Tucker County.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Morrisey said. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”
A total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia entered this year’s contest. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 79 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.