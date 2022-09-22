FAIRMONT — Homecoming is a rite of passage to be enjoyed by all. It's a time for not only students to celebrate, but high school alumni to return to their school and re-connect with family, friends and former classmates. Here is the the Fairmont Senior High 2022 Homecoming Court.
Paytyn Neal, daughter of Don and Mandi Neal, is the 2022 Fairmont Senior High Homecoming Queen. She was escorted by Connor Gower, son of Chad and Johanna Gower and the late Jenny Gower.
The 2022 Ring Bearer is Brixton Moore, son of Zoanna Moore.
The 2022 Flower Girl is Ruby Satterfield, daughter of Ben and Jennifer Satterfield.
The 2022 Maid of Honor is Abigail Frederick, daughter of Fred and Nancy Frederick, who was escorted by Rozaireo Jones, son of Shannon and Tony Jones.
The 2022 Senior Attendants
Madilynn Jenkins, daughter of Abbit Wallace and Ashley Jenkins, who was escorted by Landon Fluharty, son of Alan Fluharty and Trisha Ramsey and stepmom Amber Fluharty.
Kate Gribbin, daughter of Dana and Joe Gribben, who was escorted by Kaelen Armstrong, son of Jamie and Heather Armstrong.
Camryn Morgan, daughter of Cari and Jerry Morgan, who was escorted by Denzel Duvert, son of Dominique and Joseph Duvert.
Macy Riggs, daughter of Stacy and Mandi Riggs, who was escorted by Mayson Jack, son of Mark and Brittany Jack.
The 2022 Junior Attendants
Gianna Koski, daughter of Eddie & Gina Koski, who was escorted by Zycheus Dobbs, son of Deon & Memori Dobbs.
Angelia Cheriza, daughter of Misty Cheriza & Jason Grant, who was escorted by Samuel Cox, son of David and Catherine Cox.
The 2022 Sophomore Attendants
Eva Linger, daughter of Melissa Linger, who was escorted by Landon Black, son of Jessica Markley, Bryan Markley, and Bryan Black.
Michaela Egidi, daughter of Kristina and Michael Egidi, who was escorted by David Heston, son of Sylvia and William Heston.
The 2022 Freshmen Attendants
Tori Grubb, daughter of Rob and Jennifer Grubb, who was escorted by Mason Campbell, son of David and Carrie Campbell.
Regan Hardway, daughter of Desiree Hardway, who was escorted by Abe Thompson, son of Emily and Tom Thompson.
