Representing the 9th grade as homecoming princess is Shawna Fisher. Shawna is the daughter of Megan West and Branden Rager and resides in Carolina, West Virginia. She participates in basketball and track and has a 3.0 GPA. Shawna plans to attend college to be a veterinarian. Shawna is escorted tonight by her father Branden Rager.
Representing the 9th grade as homecoming princess is Katie Lemley. Katie is the daughter of Naomi Lemley and Matt Lemley and resides in Worthington, West Virginia. She participates in cross county, basketball, and track. She carries a 4.0 GPA and is on the Honor Roll. Katie plans to attend college to be a cosmetologist. Katie is escorted tonight by her father Matthew Lemley.
Representing the 10th grade as homecoming princess is Isabella Haymond. Isabella is the daughter of Larry and Chelsea Haymond and resides in Worthington, WV. She participates in soccer, basketball, track, and attends church at Main Street United Methodist in Farmington. She is on the honor roll, lettered for soccer and track, and was a state participant on the 4 by 8 team. Isabella plans on playing college soccer and go into nursing. Isabella is escorted tonight by her father Larry Haymond.
Representing the 10th grade as homecoming princess is Kya Huggins. Kya is the daughter of Matt and Shawna Huggins and resides in Fairview, West Virginia. She participates in soccer and basketball. She has earned 1st Team All-Region, All-State Honorable Mention, 2nd Team Big 10 All-Conference Leading Scorer, and Top 20 scorer in the state for soccer. Kya plans to play college soccer and study to become a neonatal nurse. Kya is escorted tonight by her father Matthew Huggins.
Representing the 11th grade as homecoming princess is Morgan Myers. Morgan is the daughter of Matt and Mindy Meyers and resides in Rachel, West Virginia. She participates in cheerleading, softball, and is an honor student. Morgan attends the First Baptist Church of Mannington, Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer, and is the Junior Class treasurer. Morgan plans on becoming a forensic psychologist. Morgan is escorted tonight by her father Matt Meyers.
Representing the 11th grade as homecoming princess is Meya Kotsko. Meya is the daughter of Stephanie Vandetta and Frank Vandetta and resides in Monongah, West Virginia. She participates in basketball, softball, mentor to the Fringe Baseball League, volunteered with the rescue squad, Relay for Life, and has been a part of educating students on the effects of drinking and driving by participating in the county’s Mock DUI program for the high schools. Meya plans to pursue a job in nursing, so she can be a traveling nurse. Meya is escorted tonight by her father Frank Vandetta.
Representing the 12th grade as homecoming princess is Kianna Newbrough. Kianna is the daughter of Jeff and Christine Newbrough and resides in Monongah, WV. She is the vice president of the theatre troupe, health and science and technology academy 2023 grad, and youth leadership association historian. She plans to attend Fairmont State University to get a bachelors degree in nursing and work as a critical burn nurse. She is escorted tonight by her father Jeff Newbrough.
Representing the 12th grade as homecoming princess is Adrianna Floyd. Adrianna is the daughter of Angela Slater and Michael Floyd and resides in Farmington, West Virginia. She participates in softball, and volleyball. She carries a 4.0 GPA and is a three-year letterman for the softball team. Adrianna plans to attend college to pursue a career in neonatal nursing. Adrianna is escorted tonight by her brother Gavin Floyd.
Representing North Marion High School as this year’s Homecoming Queen is senior Angelina Collins. Angelina is the daughter of Jonetta and Ben Collins and resides in Barrackville, West Virginia. She participates in softball, basketball, volleyball, and is a peer tutor. She is on the honor roll, and a three-year letterman in softball, and a former 2019 homecoming princess. Angelina plans to attend Pierpont Community and Technical College and major in radiology. Angelina is escorted tonight by her father Ben Collins.
