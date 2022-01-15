FAIRMONT — It’d be hard to find a more productive career than that of David Sago.
Sago has worked for the City of Fairmont in utilities since 1994 and announced that he will be retiring this month after 27 years working for the city.
After spending years working for the coal mines, Sago found himself in the middle of one of the many mine closures that swept across West Virginia in the 1990s. With bachelor’s degrees from both West Virginia University and then-Fairmont State College — one in biology and one in engineering — it wouldn’t be long before Sago found a new career.
“I was the Utility Manager that hired Dave in 1994 onto the sanitary sewer board,” said Bruce McDaniel, former Fairmont city manager. “When I became city manager we promoted Dave to utility manager.”
After his promotion, Sago made waves in the advancement of Fairmont’s water and sewage systems, garnering both local and national attention. In his 27 years, he earned the city dozens of awards for water quality, innovation and safety.
Some of his major accomplishments include moving to digital meters for all customers, pioneering membrane water treatment and extending Fairmont’s water service throughout Marion County and even into surrounding counties. The most notable of these expansion projects was extending water to Mannington.
“You had to have the right guy to do that [expansion], not just anybody could’ve pulled that off,” said Nick Fantasia, who was Fairmont’s mayor when Sago was hired. “Water systems in these municipalities were sacred turf. When it came time for us to talk about running water systems into Mannington, there were some very heated public hearings and that wasn’t an easy thing to accomplish.”
There was much debate but ultimately in August 2009, Mannington shut down its municipal water plant and the 13-mile waterline that followed Route 250 was turned on.
Since then, Fairmont city water has spread all across Marion County. At a recent city council meeting, Sago reflected on how widespread Fairmont’s water service has become, pointing out that today, municipalities in five counties get their water from Fairmont.
At that same meeting, Sago introduced the council to his replacement, John Carson, who Sago said has been by his side for the last 20 years in the utility department and if anyone has any worries about the exchange of power, Carson won’t miss a beat.
“He’s our senior engineer and John has been with me for the last 20 years. He’s an educated civil engineer and has a lot of background,” Sago said Tuesday to city council. “You’ve got good staff and you’ve got good people. You all do good work with Valerie [Means] and the community and I do appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”
Working alongside Sago for 20 years, it’s not hard to guess that Carson will have much of the same, hardworking traits that Sago has displayed in his career.
But something that won’t be so easy to pass down is Sago’s ability to create personal connections and empathize with the folks on the other side of the faucet. That’s a trait that Fantasia said has always stuck out to him about Sago.
“David is very people-centric and that’s uncommon, especially in utility work. When we had waterline issues or drainage issues when I was mayor, David didn’t hide from any of that, he knocked on doors and talked to the people with the problems,” Fantasia said. “You have no idea how uncommon that is... he really understands the people side of it.”
McDaniel said he observed similar traits in Sago.
“Dave was great at networking and working with his constituents and regulatory agencies and our customer base. He just had the ability to do that,” McDaniel said. “He’s been a very good ambassador for the City of Fairmont and for Fairmont Utilities. We had a lot of years together and he has taken the water and wastewater utilities, built and improved them and made them some of the best systems in the state of West Virginia.”
Recently Sago was a guest on the city’s podcast, “The Fairmont Bridge” where he talked about how people only think of utility workers when they have a problem.
“In this type of job, no one really pays attention to us because we are in the ground. We’re water lines, we’re not bricks and mortar. But when you get up in the morning and you can’t make your coffee or shower, then they’re thinking of Sago at that point,” Sago said.
