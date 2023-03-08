CLARKSBURG — A touch of Motown comes to North Central West Virginia next month with artist Chester Gregory and his tribute to soul legend Jackie Wilson.
Gregory will perform Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Joined by a rhythm section, Gregory performs a high-caliber tribute to Jackie Wilson and the artists he influenced. Chester is an award-winning actor and singer. He made his Broadway debut in the musical “Hairspray.” During his career, he has performed in many more productions including the leading role of Berry Gordy in the hit show, “Motown the Musical.”
“This energetic show will have our audience dancing and singing all night long,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A Young said. “Gregory has performed all over the world in iconic roles of stage and on screen.”
Gregory began hus multi-award-winning career as an actor and singer when he landed the lead role in the critically acclaimed stage play “The Jackie Wilson Story,” which had a three-year run of sold-out performances at the Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago.
The Jackie Wilson Story culminated at New York’s Apollo Theater and received rave reviews from the New York Times.
In 2003, Gregory’s award-winning depiction of Jackie Wilson gave him the opportunity to perform for the legendary “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, who gave Gregory a standing ovation. That same week, Gregory made his Broadway debut as Seaweed in the Tony Award winning musical “Hairspray” and he went on to originate and star in many Broadway musicals including “Tarzan,” “Cry-Baby,” “Sister Act” and August Wilson’s “Fences” and “Two Trains Running.” He also performed internationally while touring with Motown the Musical, Dreamgirls, and Sister Act.
“The talent of Chester Gregory elevates this show way above your boilerplate tribute show to more of a one-man live theatrical experience,” said Young. “If you miss this show you will be very disappointed.”
Tickets for Chester Gregory’s tribute to Jackie Wilson start at only $20, and go on sale to the general public on March 10 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.