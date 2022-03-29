FAIRMONT —AmeriCorps Preservation Alliance of West Virginia members attended a workshop over the weekend where they learned the technical process of restoring historic wooden windows. On Monday, they were able to take what they learned and put it to use.
AmeriCorps members spent the day making some repairs and doing routine maintenance that is necessary every 20 to 30 years to the historic wooden windows of the Job Prickett House, an original 19th−century home, at Prickett’s Fort State Park.
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is focused on providing members with access to techniques and theories related to historic preservation. Learning trades and hand-on skills are kind of a dying art in some ways, Executive Director of Preservation Alliance of West Virginia Danielle Parker said.
“We’re trying to educate and encourage more people to pursue careers in this kind of work,” Parker said.
At the workshop, members learned from two instructors from Belmont Technical College in Ohio with lectures and hands-on practice. They learned how historic wooden windows work and how to restore them, which is something more people should know about, according to Jamie Billman, AmeriCorps volunteer member.
“It’s really important for homeowners to realize that, so that we’re not detracting from the historic value of our homes by replacing our windows,” Billman said.
She is currently serving for the Weston historic landmarks commission, where they are working on several historic building restoration projects. She participated in thieworkshop so she could have background information while working on the restoration projects and to take part in a hands−on learning experience.
The group worked on removing glaze to remove the glass window panes so they could clean them and remove paint and add weather stripping to prevent drafts, among other things. After the restoration is finished, the window panes are put back into place and reglazed.
“There’s lots of myths about historic windows, like they’re not as efficient, and we’re learning that that’s actually not true and there’s things you can do to help the efficiency,” said Candice Helms, AmeriCorps member with the Hinton Historic Landmark Commission.
The process is not only energy efficient, it’s cost effective, Helms said.
“In the end, not only are you maintaining the historic integrity of the structure, you’re also able to replace something that does break instead of the entire window and mechanics. So instead of dropping $1,200 every single time you need a new window, you can have someone come and repair it and I think that’s the benefit,” Helms said.
The workshop has been beneficial to Helms in more than one way. She enjoyed being able to work with other members.
“Being in this environment with all of these other girls and guys — we’re so likeminded. We’re here to learn and do. I think being in an environment like that is very empowering and gives you a lot of motivation to maintain that upward movement,” Helms said.
The group will be back in April to reinstall the windows before the season starts at Prickett’s Fort on May 1. The glaze process requires time for drying, so once dry, the windows will be put back in place.
Parker said this is a great partnership with Prickett’s Fort because people enjoy and take pride in the work. They help with maintenance, which keeps cost low at the park and people are able to learn new skills.
“It’s important because these places are a physical representation of our past and our history … People come here to enjoy this place for a number of reasons and we just like to be a part of that,” Parker said.
Preserve WV AmeriCorps is a statewide national service initiative that anyone can participate in, Parker said. They typically begin recruitment over the summer and begin the yearlong term in the fall. Part-time and full-time memberships are available. To become a member visit their website here.
