MORGANTOWN — Shelly Poe didn’t set out to change the world when she knocked at that locked door that kept women from equal opportunity in sports.
She figures others before her were the ones who paid the dues at West Virginia University after Title IX came into effect in 1972. They put in the sweat and the hard work, the Kitty Blakemores and Martha Thorns and those who would establish women’s sport at WVU.
She wanted to make the world know about it, just as she wanted them to know about the state university’s men’s athletics, the football program run by Don Nehlen, the basketball program run by Gale Catlett when she became the first female Sports Information Director at the major college level in 1988.
“From my perspective, when my friends, my contemporaries were young we actually knew the people who actually had to fight for stuff. Kitty Blakemore washed the uniforms herself for years and years and years as a Division 1 coach. Martha Thorn had to string tennis rackets,” she said the other day from Auburn, where she now serves as the football SID and where she was surprised when her brothers and sisters in the American Football Writers Association honored her career that has taken her from WVU to Ohio State to Auburn with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Those others fought and fought to have a team, even after the law came in and said you had to allow it. They had to fight and fight and fight,” Poe said.
Her path, which led her not onto the field, but to the press box and the administrative offices, to promoting her school, her state and its teams and players.
She didn’t have as tough a time as those she really considers “trailblazers” but it wasn’t like she would be welcomed with open arms, either.
Change, you see, comes slowly and as you might have seen on television lately or read in a newspaper or online, there is a lot of resistance to change in sorts of social forms all these years later.
“I had a lot of annoyances and inconveniences, but they were the ones who did the fighting. I never had to do that,” she said.
Her problems were more subtle as she integrated what was once an all-boys club in the press box, in the locker rooms.
“I had to consistently remind people I had a reason to be there and a right to be there, but not even that. It was more ‘I have a job to do and I’m going to be here and do it the best I can.’ I had to remind people for years and years,” she said.
“The thing today still is — how do I say this? — there are still people in that old boys’ club that are very resistant to the world like we have it today. It’s nothing like the world I grew up in,” she said. “When I look back on it, I think ‘Gosh, there’s been a lot of change,’ but there’s a still a lot of room for change. People forget somebody had to fight to get these opportunities. Some people don’t just appreciate it, I don’t know.”
How did it go in those early days, when she was simply trying to do the same job that they did at schools like Auburn and Pitt and Ohio State and Maryland and Virginia Tech?
The only real difference was she wore perfume, not after shave, but some couldn’t grasp it.
“A lot of people — well-intentioned people — would say to me, ‘This may not be what you want to do,’” Poe said. “In other words, they were saying ‘You are going to find more problems than you realize.”
Poe didn’t take it as a warning or a threat.
“I do believe they were well-intentioned people. They were saying ‘This is not going to be a comfortable place for a young woman.’”
It didn’t take long for Poe to understand what they were trying to say.
“There were plenty of people who would call and I’d try to help them and they’d say ‘Well, I want to talk to the SID,’” they’d say.
Her reply?
“Well, that’s me.”
Then there were the whispers.
“I’d hear second hand there were people who would go to the assistant coaches and say ‘Why are we doing that? That’s ridiculous.’”
These people, she noted, didn’t know her.
“The ones who knew me — and I’m not trying to be rude — but people like Dale Ramsdale or Kitty Blakemore or Scott Harrelson and Bill Fiske, they were sad they were losing me when I went from doing their sports to running the department and doing football. The ones who knew me, they wanted to work with me.”
She wound up winning them over.
“Later, those people became my biggest champions. They’d take on anybody for me.”
None of this was Shelly Poe being an activist, a rebel with a cause. She was just following her heart.
“It was something I enjoyed doing and I knew I could do a pretty good job at it. I give West Virginia and the people who were in leadership there all the credit. It’s not the sort of place — activist or not — that was the cutting edge of gender rights ... but it was,” she said.
“It was with them, ‘All right, we’re going to work on this. We’ll have to have a different way of handling things like the locker room. It’s something w’ell work on. It’s not a big deal.’
That was a bigger social change than you might realize.
“Remember, in that day, men always had their role in women’s sports ... and do today, 40 years later. They were always accommodated in women’s sports. No one said, ‘We can’t have a man coaching women because we’ll have to get an extra hotel room’ or things like that,” she said.
“It wasn’t a double standard, but it showed there’s plenty of ways we could do it ... and we do it to this day.”
Nehlen and Catlett both adopted her and welcomed her to their programs.
“Coach Nehlen and Coach Catlett were very supportive. They would say as long as we can get things done, it’s OK. They knew me a little bit and felt as long it would work it was fine, she recalled.
It wasn’t easy.
“Think about West Virginia in those days compared to today. We had a lot of work to do and there were no computers ... we were still using a typewriter. The fax machine coming in was a marvelous thing to get us off the telecopier.
“We didn’t have time to sit around and think about who’s going to do this or who’s stepping on whose toes. We had stuff to get done and we did it. It was a much busier time. There are a lot of things that are being done now, but it’s with the benefit of all this technology.”
The timing didn’t hurt in easing Shelly Poe’s acceptance. The year was 1988 and, you might remember, the football team went undefeated through the regular season for the first time ever and played Notre Dame for the national title.
“We made the transition right at the end of the spring semester,” she said. “Now I’m the head person, we’re playing the first game — I don’t even remember who it was against but I know we won — and the press box elevator went out in the press box. It was a mechanical thing,” she said.
“Everyone had to walk up there. We had some old guys and it’s early September and they’re walking up there and I’m thinking they may not make it. The caterers were hauling like 500 pounds of barbecue chicken up there through the stands that day.
“I’m thinking, ‘This is a nightmare.’ Now I would have been working on that whether I was in charge or not, but I’m thinking ‘This is not a good start.’ That’s what I remember about that day.”
And, when football morphed into basketball, Catlett’s team finished 26-5, stringing together 22 wins in a row at one point.
Shelly Poe had stepped right into the big time, but she had this knack of treating the local papers as well as the national media like Sports Illustrated and of handling WAJR radio as well as she did ABC.
“It was amazing how the whole state pulled together and took such pride in it then,” she said. “It was we are on the map and count for something. There’s turning points in things and that was a turning point. We had been building toward it from beating Oklahoma.
“The thing that has been the most special is the people you meet, the relationships you build, especially with young people coming to college and learning to think for themselves, speak for themselves, be comfortable on their own feet. It meant a lot. It’s a big transition time,” she said.
“I know we have helped a lot of them become more comfortable in what they want to say. It wasn’t reading from a script but they came to know they had something I wanted to say whether it was in sports or at PTA meeting or at a city council meeting. I’m happy I know there are people who are able to do that better because of the time we spent together.”
Shelly Poe made a difference and she admits that she never really had second thoughts about the career path she took.
She does admit that sometimes she thinks about it, though.
“I still have after thoughts. I still think sometimes we don’t do a good enough job of educating people on how hard it was for people to get where we are now. There were people not much older than me who didn’t have a chance to play sports in high school.
“I don’t consider myself particularly old, but people I know didn’t have these chances. It’s come a long way but I hope we don’t forget how we got there.
Think what women’s sports have blossomed into.
“It’s like with the women’s U.S. Soccer team, who showed us that women do deserve a chance to be compensated. Our gratitude has to be reserved for the people who put it in place, but we don’t have to be grateful any more just to have these things.
“I think in the college space this NIL is really a good thing. I think it will be great for women’s athletics. I think a lot of them will be able to take advantage of their popularity and get whatever rewards they want to get. There’s a lot of young women to be compensated for what they do.”
