CLARKSBURG — Dubbed “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” tenor Anthony Nunziata is coming to Clarksburg in February.
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will welcome Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based Nunziata on Friday, Feb. 3. Described as having a soulful voice, Nunziata performs everything from classic jazz, to pop standards, classical-crossover, and his timeless original music.
“I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way,” Nunziata said. “We are all on this life’s journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving someone in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give.”
Nunziata brings a fresh take on classic and contemporary songs as well as his movie-bound original tunes across the United States and around the world. He has performed at arts centers, theaters, and private events, as well as intimate jazz clubs, and symphony concerts with orchestras such as the New York Pops, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Colorado Symphony, Lancaster Symphony, Kravis Pops, Annapolis Symphony, Plymouth Symphony, Cape Cod Symphony, Toledo Symphony, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Corning Pops Orchestra, South Florida Symphony, and more.
“Anthony seems to be the very best of the next generation of crooners,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said. “From the same mold as Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, Anthony’s charm oozes off the stage as he effortlessly flows between styles and genres.”
Joining Nunziata on Friday, February 3 for his show titled "Love Songs from Broadway to Italy" are talented local vocalists Marissa Bailey and Benjamin DeFazio and the crowd-pleasing show band AMICI.
Tickets start at $25 and went on sale to Friends of the Robinson Grand on Dec. 6. The go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
