BRIDGEPORT — Parker Biller, a 13-year-old at Taylor County Middle School, has been selected for the 2022 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Biller, the Bridgeport native, will perform as a bass in the Honors Junior Ensemble Choir, from June 15-19. Participation is limited to some the highest-rated middle-school performers from around the world and often, as in Biller’s case, they are recommended by a teacher.
His choir teacher, Sarah Chiado, nominated him in November 2021. Biller, who has been studying music for six years, is in eighth grade. He’s been Chiado’s student since fifth grade.
“He’s an exceptional student – just very mature and a one-of-a-kind talent,” Chiado said. “You don’t get that every year. It takes a mature musician to be a part of this choir and I knew he would be a good fit for it.”
Before his audition in February 2021, he worked for about a month or two on his audition piece, according to Chiado. After being invited, Biller worked every day after school on the pieces for the ensemble for around 45 minutes, Biller said.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking because they go through a bunch of different auditions from all over the world,” Biller said.
Biller said he’s never been to New York City before and he’s very eager for the experience.
“What I’m most excited for is probably meeting the people there, because they’re going to be from all over the world,” Biller said. “It’s going to be cool to meet people from different cultures and countries. I think that’s probably going to be one of the most fun things.”
His mom, Jennifer Biller, is pleased he’ll have this opportunity.
“I’m excited for him because we live in Taylor County – it’s a small county,” Jennifer Biller said. “And in fact, in his eighth grade choir, there are only four students. ... He’s never been in a choir that has this many students in it. So, I think the opportunity to get to sing with an ensemble that large is going to be an experience that is unmatched.”
Biller’s audition song was “More I Cannot Wish You,” by Bing Crosby.
“I just love the style of music and the song was perfect for my range,” Biller said in a press release.
But, Biller said his voice is changing every day, as he goes through puberty.
“It’s just something you’ve got to adapt to,” Biller said. “It happens and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”
“It’s incredibly difficult.” Chiado said. “Back when he was in fifth and sixth grade, he was a tenor. ... He did online school for seventh grade, so I didn’t get to work with him then, but he had worked with a voice coach at Fairmont State. When he came back, he was a baritone or bass one. Even since his audition, his voice has changed. He could have auditioned for bass two.”
With help from Chiado and other music teachers along the way – including Duretha Mayle, Shannon Yost and Leigh Anne Riley – Biller has learned to master breathing techniques and voice control.
Biller has studied voice with Greg DeVito at the Fairmont State University Academy of the Arts, and piano with Carla Engle, of Bridgeport. Biller also plays guitar.
“Parker is a great kid with a wonderful personality and work ethic,” DeVito said. “He has a great sense of humor and wonderful disposition. He’s taken lessons on and off with me for several years and no matter the challenges – voice changing, COVID-19, etc – he has continued to work hard at being a better singer and performer. He also comes from a wonderful family who encourage him to do what he loves – whether it’s sports or the arts.”
Biller has performed in “The Jungle Book,” as Mowgli, and “101 Dalmations,” as Pongo, at Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts. At Grafton High School, he has played a dual role of the The White Rabbit and Humpty Dumpty in “Alice in Wonderland.”
He said that working in plays has helped with his singing and stage presence – plus the cast feels like a second family.
Biller also plays baseball, runs cross country, was elected freshman class president for next year at Grafton High School and likes to swim.
During the five-day trip, students will get the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors and meet other Junior Finalists, while getting a taste of the city – complete with a Broadway show.
“It’s a real honor, because I’ve always wanted to perform in a prestigious place like that,” Biller said, “and being close to Broadway is going to be cool.”
