FAIRMONT — Next weekend, the Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission will honor those who have made significant contributions to the local arts scene over the previous year.
The Commission’s 37th Annual Awards will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1641 Big Tree Dr., Fairmont. This year, the Commission will honor the work of a cross-section of artists ranging from high school seniors to those will more seasoned records in their disciplines.
Here is a look at the 2022 honorees.
Sunni Bartlett
This year’s honoree from North Marion High is Sunni Bartlett.
During her time in North Marion High School’s Theater Troupe, she has had the honor of performing as Kurt von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” Prince Ferdinand in “The Tempest,” Macbeth in “Macbeth” and Harpagon in “The Miser.”
Sunni received the all-festival cast award for her performances as Ferdinand and Macbeth at the regional theater festival. For her role of Harpagon, she received outstanding performer overall at both the regional and state level. She was also awarded the Steve Glendenning Scholarship for Outstanding Performance at the 2022 W.Va. Thespian Festival. In West Liberty University’s first annual Monologue Slam competition, she received the outstanding monologue performance at the state level and also the political awareness award. She plans to continue her education in theatre and performance at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She is the daughter of David Bartlett of Clarksburg and Sherri Moore of Mannington.
Joel Dugan
Joel T. Dugan received his bachelor of fine art from The College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan, in 2002 and completed his master of fine arts in 2011 at The Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Art at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He is an accomplished visual artist and works primarily as a painter. He has an active national and international exhibition record of more than 122 solo and group exhibitions. Joel has also completed many public art commissions and multiple corporate commissions for institutions such as Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Detroit Athletic Club, Fort Hays State University, The State of Michigan, and the City of Fairmont
Joel produced two huge murals, one overlooking Palatine Park, the other downtown based on an image from Bob Tinnell’s film, Feast of the Seven Fishes — and he is at work on similar projects. Throughout the regions he has called home, Joel has always worked to cultivate community interest in public art and community projects such as streetside murals.
He is also drawn to artists who document the human condition and draws inspiration for his work from his life experiences. He currently resides in Fairmont with his family and serves as the chair for the Department of Architecture Art and Design at Fairmont State University.
Vincent Fluharty
This year’s awardee from Fairmont Senior High is musician Vincent Fluharty.
Vincent has been an avid musician for the past seven years. He is the current Fairmont Senior High Band Commander and was the drumline captain the previous year. He has also attended both the Fairmont State and WVU honor band programs. Though he plans this fall to attend WVU for a civil engineering degree, he has not forgotten his music and recently auditioned for the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band on tenor saxophone and is eager for what is to come. Music, Vincent said, gives him happiness and joy every day.
Emma Martin
This year’s awardee from East Fairmont High is saxophonist and singer Emma Martin.
While in the 7th grade, Emma began playing alto and baritone sax in East Fairmont Middle School’s concert band under the direction of T.J. Bean, and at East Fairmont High she played tenor sax in the EFHS concert band. She also was selected to play in the WVU Honor Band. In her senior year at EFHS, Emma joined the Elizabethan Choir under Michael Carpenter and the My Fair Ladies Women’s Choir, singing soprano in both groups. She was also chosen to sing in the state high school choir.
After graduation, Emma will begin her collegiate studies in the WVU Creative Arts School music program and plans to pursue a doctoral degree in music education, minoring in performance. She thanks Bean and Carpenter, her parents, Scott and Tonya Martin, and her friends and family for their infinite support and guidance.
Rebekah Ramsey
Among seven other awards, the Commission will also present the annual Marion Satterfield Award to a Fairmont State University to a graduating senior in the arts. This year it will go to musician Rebekah Ramsey.
Rebekah is from Roane County, West Virginia, and is a music education major with a concentration in voice. Throughout her time at Fairmont State, she has been in several ensembles including chamber choir, collegiate singers, jazz band, marching band, wind ensemble, and most recently the Morgantown Community Orchestra. After graduating, she plans to continue her education and pursue a master’s degree.
