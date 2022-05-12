FAIRMONT — The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center kicks off a series of events this Saturday, May 14 with Clarksburg native Anna Pishner Harsh.
Dubbed “Second Saturday,” Harsh will present a writing workshop and book signing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and discuss her travel memoir “La Danza – Conflict, Passion, and Healing.”
She will also discuss and provide guidance for budding writers who wish to put their personal stories to paper.
While a sixth grader, Harsh made a vision board about dancing professionally, traveling to Italy and meeting the Pope. Her senior thesis project catapulted her on a journey to fulfill that vision. Her book chronicles her life-changing adventure.
With more than three decades of research and teaching experience, Harsh offers a unique and refreshing voice in the Italian American community on how to preserve Italian traditional dances for the next generation. She has traveled extensively throughout Italy to research and study dances from various regions. Her adventurous personality and passion for her Italian heritage have taught her unique life lessons.
Harsh holds a master of arts in communication from West Virginia University, a bachelor of arts in dance from Slippery Rock University and an RYT200 in yoga. She is also a certified Pilates instructor.
During the Second Saturday events, guests may also view the Trunk of Traditional Tunes Museum Exhibit in the second floor of the Ruth Ann Musick Folk Gallery. The exhibit includes information, audio and video about West Virginia’s old-time music and musicians, including Melvin Wine, Ernie Carpenter, Annie Jennie Wilson and Phyllis Marks. The exhibit was prepared by Folklife Center staff and students enrolled in the Fairmont State University’s museum studies program.
The permanent exhibit in the Great Room of Culture will be open for viewing, detailing information about early immigrant groups and industries that shaped the cultural mix within the state. The exhibit includes artifacts, audio and video recordings.
“Second Saturday” events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact 304-367-4403.
