CLARKSBURG — Colton Dixon quickly became a household name in 2012 when he was voted a fan favorite and made it to the Top 7 of Season 11 of Fox’s hit show "American Idol." Now, the Christian artist is bring his talents to North Central West Virginian.
Dixon’s "2023 Build A Boat Tour" featuring special guests Jordan St. Cyr and Apollo LTD heads to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 23.
Dixon's career has been on the fast track ever since Idol, now boasting over 100 million streams across all platforms. Dixon’s 2013 debut, "A Messenger," set the record for biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act and became the No. 1 selling album by a new Christian artist.
“We are really lucky to be a stop on Colton Dixon’s upcoming tour” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said. “Build A Boat, the song that gives the tour its name, was recently named the longest-running Mediabase Christian AC #1 song of 2022.”
Dixon’s sophomore effort "Anchor" included the most played Hot AC single of 2014, "More of You," which spent three weeks at No. 1, as well as "Through All of It," his fourth consecutive No. 1 at Hot AC Radio. In 2013, Dixon won a Dove Award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year, along with two additional nominations. In 2015, Anchor was honored with the Dove Award for Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year. Dixon received back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2015, followed by the release of his third studio album Identity, which included the Top 5 single "All That Matters," whose video was premiered by PEOPLE magazine. His latest, critically-acclaimed, self-titled EP, boasting the hit tracks "Miracles," "Devil is a Liar" and "Made to Fly" is available now, along with his latest single, "Build a Boat."
Manitoba, Canada-based songwriter, Jordan St. Cyr is a husband and a father of four. Over the years, St. Cyr has play numerous events and it’s been revealed to him, humanity’s deep desire for meaningful connection and the hope to find something more vibrant than our current reality. In 2020, his single "Fires" made an astounding debut on the radio. While appearing on the Billboard charts for 45 weeks and climbing to No. 5, Fires has been played on major networks and stations for more than a year, reaching 7.7+ million people a week. His most recent single "Weary Traveler" is available now as well as a brand new Christmas single "Rejoice."
Apollo LTD is a pop-rock duo from Nashville, Tennessee comprised of Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark.
“We believe this show as the potential to sell out, quickly,” Young said. “We hope people will take advantage of the affordable tickets and make plans to join us on April 23.”
Tickets start at $12, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket center at 855-773-6283.
