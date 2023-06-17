BARRACKVILLE — An organization focused on preserving a treasured piece of Marion County history is raising money by bringing out the community for some summer fun.
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will host the Second Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival today.
Beginning at 10 a.m., residents can grab a free to-go breakfast, sample craft and food vendors, take a trolley ride, and learn about the historic covered bridge, which has been there since 1853.
“Just thinking about my kids and grandkids in the future,” said Cari Casuccio, Preservation Society president, speaking on what inspired her love for the bridge. “I am wanting them to see the bridge as well.”
Last year’s festival also had several vendors, and a scavenger hunt for younger audiences to encourage them to learn more about their town’s history.
The bridge was originally constructed by Lemuel and Eli Chenoweth to add to the Fairmont-Wheeling Turnpike.
The bridge was such an important part of commuting in the area that, during the Civil War, the Confederates had a plan to burn it down, which was thwarted by locals who lived near the bridge at the time.
In the 1990s funds were allotted by the state government to restore not just the Barrackville bridge, but all covered bridges in West Virginia, with Barrackville being at the top of the list
Emory Kamp of West Virginia University was tasked with planning the restorations of the bridges, and after Orders Construction Company was given a $ 1.5 million contract and a year of work, the bridge was reopened in 1999.
Now two decades later, the bridge is once again in need of repairs.
Jon Smith, a West Virginia native who has been performing historic restorations for over 50 years now, saw his love for history begin to blossom when he was just 13 years old while taking a West Virginia history class.
“He said we are going to dig into history like a murder mystery,” Smith said. “History is written by those with paper and pen, and so there is a lot of lies, so we are going to sift through them.”
Issues and updates that need to be addressed include rotting timbers, sill replacements, basic structure repairs, a fresh coat of paint and siding. According to Smith, the estimated cost for the restoration is between $100,000-200,000.
The festival is a great opportunity for the Preservation Society to raise money towards this goal, with proceeds made from it going directly towards the restoration, including T-shirt designers that split the profit of their shirt sales down the middle with the organization.
A soft beginning was held on June 16 with a history lecture on the bridge taught by Smith himself, which included the original plans of the first restoration the bridge underwent.
Smith hopes that with the restoration of the bridge and the festival dedicated to it, people will begin to recognize and remember its importance.
“These bridges were envisioned in America,” Smith said. “They brought the farmer closer to the farm, they brought families closer to families, they were a way to get across the country, they were a place to get out of the rain. These things are far more important than just a trinket to stop and look at on a Sunday afternoon. This is part of American history.”
A full list of events can be found on the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society Facebook page, and donations can be sent to P.O. Box 429 Barrackville, WV 26559.
