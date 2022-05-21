FAIRMONT — Now that life seems to be returning to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one organization is ready for a come back.
Anne Schooley, founder and director of Born to Sing Camp and LIFE UMC School of Music, announced plans are in full swing to host the first summer camp since 2019. She said the camp will follow most of the same protocol as all previous camps with a few additional surprises.
Beginners and experienced singers are welcomed to sign up for the camp, which will include finding your best voice, stage experience with singing, learning new repertoire, vocal exercises to promote vocal placement and healthy singing, learning good singing habits, breathing for singing, improving range, experience singing with a group, solo, trio & quartet opportunities, meeting up with all styles of music, gaining stage self confidence, expanding singing range and more.
Campers will enjoy the variety of the concentrated segments of camp activities during the week. Campers can bring their favorite songs to share during the popular “Talent Time” every day. Schooley’s vocal training has included vocal study at Carnegie Mellon University, Eastman School of Music, and Westminster Choir College, among others.
At Westminster she has studied under the direction of noted vocal pedagogue Helen Kemp well known internationally for her work with Children’s Voices. Degrees in vocal performance are at the undergraduate and graduate level. Schooley has extensive performance experience including Broadway, folk, orchestral, opera, recital and light opera.
Born to Sing Camp dates are June 19-23 from 3:30-7 p.m. with a Performance Showcase Thursday evening at 7 at LIFE UMC, 3000 Technology Dr., Fairmont. Interested campers can contact anschooley@mteer.com for registration forms and information. Registration by June 1 is advised. Late registrations accepted if space allows.
