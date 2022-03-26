CHARLESTON — Bridgeport High student Morgan Sprouse will represent West Virginia in the 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Semi-Finals in June.
A total of 50 state and five jurisdictional finalists will participate in the national semifinals, which will be streamed on Sunday, May 1. After semis, nine students will advance to the national finals, which will be streamed on Sunday, June 5. Both the semifinals and finals will be streamed at www.arts.gov.
Sprouse won the state competition, which was coordinated and hosted by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts on March 12, at the Culture Center in Charleston. Willow Peyton of St. Marys High School was state runner-up.
Sprouse recited the poems “Mansplaining” by Jennifer Militello, “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin and “A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Peyton recited “the world is about to end and my grandparents are in love” by Kara Jackson, “The Children’s Hour” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and “Eating Poetry” by Mark Strand.
Thirty-nine students from high schools in 27 counties competed in the semifinals on March 11. The top 10 contestants moved on to compete Saturday, March 12 in the state final. Top 10 finalists and Top 5 finalists also are noted.
Sprouse will receive $200 and the opportunity to represent West Virginia in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals. Bridgeport High will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. The school’s Poetry Out Loud coordinator is Jared St. Martin Brown.
As the runner-up, Peyton will receive $100, and her school will receive $200 to purchase poetry materials.
Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry Magazine, the oldest English-language monthly publication dedicated to verse. The program is designed to encourage high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Beginning at the classroom level, nearly 4,000 students and more than 100 teachers at 50 West Virginia high schools participated in the Poetry Out Loud program this year.
