FAIRMONT — Working as an oncology nurse gave Beth Fantasia a different perspective when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“Mine was caught in the very early stages, some call it stage zero,” Fantasia said. “It was DCIS which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ.”
Fantasia was getting ready to wean her youngest son and a friend asked if she had had a mammogram since her pregnancy. Fantasia hadn’t, and was planning to wait until her son was no longer breastfeeding. She was 41 at the time.
Her friend had been recently diagnosed with lymphoma after a routine check up and insisted Fantasia get checked as well.
“It was the week of Mother’s Day when I was diagnosed,” Fantasia said. “As a nurse, unfortunately, when you get news like that your head fills with all the patients you’ve taken care of and all the potentials. Then you get a grip and start thinking about all the options.”
When she was diagnosed, she had worked as an oncology nurse for about 15 years, so she knew what questions to ask.
Unfortunately, many women don’t have that luxury, and getting a diagnosis such as cancer leaves most wondering where to turn.
“Because I have that knowledge background, it was a lot easier for me to reach out to people, versus patients who have to make an appointment and wait and usually don’t know what questions to ask,” Fantasia said. “Most patients don’t know what they don’t know.”
There are several credible and helpful resources online that offer a wealth of information for those who have recently received a diagnosis.
Fantasia recommends the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen Foundation as places to research before the first few visits to a specialist.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to research and write your questions,” Fantasia said. “Bring someone with you to your appointments with a pen and notepad. [Cancer] is such an emotional journey... and you’re so overwhelmed sometimes it’s helpful to have someone there to take notes.”
Having a support system and someone beside her was one of the most important pieces of Fantasia’s story.
While she had many co-workers and fellow nurses who came alongside her, her family and friends were just as helpful.
“I still tell this to my patients — people will ask what they can do, you should give them something to do to ease that burden,” Fantasia said. “Many a times, a patient’s family members go through a journey that’s also difficult... so let people help, they just want what’s best for you.”
Fantasia said her sister-in-law accompanied her on several appointments, which was gratifying. She also remembered the community and friends who reached out to offer support.
Fantasia’s advice to others who may be going through something similar is don’t be afraid to ask for help, and take the help others offer.
“Women support women ... reach out to your girl friends or your sisters. My younger sister is also an oncology nurse, my very best friend is a nurse practitioner,” Fantasia said. “Especially reach out to your friends who are nurses, they have the training ... and know what you’re going through.”
It’s been 14 years since Fantasia’s diagnosis, and she hopes that by sharing her story, other women will see that even in the most trying of circumstances, there’s always a positive to be found.
“Things in our lives happen for a reason. God has a plan for us and in every challenging time there’s something amazing that will come out of it,” Fantasia said. “Cancer is a journey — it can be challenging, it can be emotional, but there’s going to be something that comes out of it that’s going to be amazing.”
