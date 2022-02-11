Celebrating 100 days of school

Morgan Hustutler’s kindergarten class at Jayenne Elementary.

 Submitted Photos

FAIRMONT — Students in Morgan Hostutler’s kindergarten class at Jayenne Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school with a day full of “100-themed activities.”

Kids raced to 100 with a dice game, wrote numbers to 100, counted 100 goldfish crackers by 10, completed a 100 exercise fitness challenge, and created a monster with 100 parts.

Students worked in groups to plan and build a structure using 100 cubes and then drew and wrote about their creation. They ended the day by decorating cupcakes, according to Hostutler.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you