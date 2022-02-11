FAIRMONT — Students in Morgan Hostutler’s kindergarten class at Jayenne Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school with a day full of “100-themed activities.”
Kids raced to 100 with a dice game, wrote numbers to 100, counted 100 goldfish crackers by 10, completed a 100 exercise fitness challenge, and created a monster with 100 parts.
Students worked in groups to plan and build a structure using 100 cubes and then drew and wrote about their creation. They ended the day by decorating cupcakes, according to Hostutler.
