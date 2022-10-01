FAIRMONT — When Marcella Yaremchuk was just a girl, she remembers heading down Morgantown Avenue with her dad on the way to tend to the family plot at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Now, her dad is buried in that same cemetery on East Side, and she’s determined to tend to it just like they used to together.
“I’ve come to this cemetery all my life. My grandmother and grandfather are buried here. I remember coming here to cut the grass with my dad,” Yaremchuk said. “Now he’s buried here too.”
Yaremchuk has been working over the past few months to find information about the families and particularly the veterans buried in Maple Grove. She’s preparing to have the cemetery participate in the Wreaths Across America annual celebration, but in her preparations, she realized the property needs a lot of attention.
Like many cemeteries in West Virginia, Maple Grove is a victim of a shrinking population, leaving fewer willing hands to clean up the space. There are headstones toppled over and brush that needs cleaning out but what Yaremchuk is most determined to fix is the cemetery’s lack of signage.
Recently, a group of volunteers from Fairmont State University came out to help Yaremchuk mark the graves of veterans in the cemetery. Most of the students couldn’t find the entrance.
“Until I started pursuing Wreaths Across America, I didn’t realize so many people didn’t know where Maple Grove Cemetery was,” Yaremchuk said. “Having a sign would be important for safety reasons and for historical reasons.”
There used to be two large brick pillars with a sign for the cemetery at the entrance marked with the name “Maple Grove,” but those have since been removed, leaving no wayfinding signage at the Morgantown Avenue entrance or on East Grafton Road.
Yaremchuk hopes to raise money to purchase a sign and some fencing to improve the main entrance of the property, as well as some signage marking the sections on the property and the roads between the markers.
The 20-acre cemetery has been called the “East Side Woodlawn,” with plots belonging to many well-known Fairmont surnames such as Evans, Shaw and Watson.
According to research done by the local genealogy club at the Marion County Library, Maple Grove holds the graves of 310 veterans, three of which date back to the Revolutionary War.
“They’re all represented here. Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American War, both World War, Korean War and Vietnam,” Yaremchuk said. “They’re all here. They’re not in unmarked graves, but they’re in an unmarked cemetery.”
Yaremchuk has already begun organizing volunteers to reset some of the fallen headstones and is in the process of pulling together help with clearing brush, but her main concern is to raise money to purchase a sign for the property.
The OpShop has given her a price quote for the project. Combined with the fencing, she hopes to raise around $2,000 all together.
On top of Yaremchuk’s efforts to clean up Maple Grove, she’s also been communicating with the Marion County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to have the cemetery become part of the Marion County Civil War Trail.
The trail denotes locations of interest around the county in relation to the Civil War, be it battlegrounds, cemeteries or forts. Of the 310 veterans buried in Maple Grove, 107 are Civil War veterans.
“The reality is that it is very expensive to maintain a property like that and it’s not easy to find people or the funds to do it. At one time there may have been a lot of people willing but once they pass on, there are less and less people taking over those responsibilities,” CVB Director Leisha Elliott said. “So the fact that someone like Marcella wants to come in and clean it up and make it nice for the families and the community is really important.”
Anyone interested in donating to the cause can mail contributions to Marcella Yaremchuk at 506 Pittsburgh Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554. All checks should be made out to Maple Grove Cemetery, with the memo line marked as “signs and clean up.”
For information about volunteering or other questions about the project, call Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
