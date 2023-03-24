Central United Methodist Church invites you to feel and experience the Journey to the Cross with Jesus.
This journey will take you through the last hours of Christ’s life, His crucifixion, His burial, and His resurrection through eight unique interactive prayer stations.
Your journey is self-paced and should take around 20 minutes. This personal experience can be deeply moving and humbling as you come to a deeper understanding of the awful and beautiful sacrifice Jesus made for you. This reverent experience will be available: Palm Sunday April 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Good Friday April 7 from 5-8 p.m., and Easter April 9 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 301 Fairmont Ave. in the gymnasium.
Church services are also available on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Good Friday. You won’t know the rest of the story until you know the whole story. Please, join us. Access the church gymnasium at the doors on 301 Fairmont Avenue. Contact 304-376-1759 for more information.
