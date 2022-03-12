FAIRMONT — When then-seminary intern Brad Smith led a prayer with a youth group at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina in 1990, he wanted to make sure the kids received a lesson about food insecurity.
“Lord, even as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without a bowl of soup to eat.” That was the inspiration for a nationally-focused nonprofit he would go on to establish called Souper Bowl of Caring.
This year, in Fairmont, members of Fairmont First Presbyterian Church celebrated Super Bowl Sunday with Smith’s message in mind. Church members celebrated Souper Bowl of Caring as a way to fellowship and help out the needy.
Members of the church’s hospitality committee cooked homemade soups ranging from traditional chicken noodle to spicy chili. The congregation stopped by the church’s kitchen after Sunday service and picked up pints of soup to enjoy at home because of COVID protocols.
In exchange for the soup, members dropped off cleaning supplies and monetary donations for the Fairmont Friendship peer recovery center at the corner of Locust and Cleveland avenues.
“This is one of the ways our church family gives back to the community,” Hospitality Chairwoman Deanna Kritzer said. “We have been so blessed, and we want to pass it along.”
Pictured above: FFPC Pastor Even Walker, Rev. D.D. Meighen, Kritzer, Anne Schooley, Pam Bunner, Janet Chittum, Kathy Snider, Charlene Walker and Betty Pat Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.