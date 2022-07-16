The Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club recently donated $1,000 to the Marion County Humane Society’s “Raise the Woof” campaign to fund their new shelter. Club President Karen Frazier presented the check to representatives Anna Romano and Humane Society Executive Director Jonna Spatafore. The shelter is currently operating in temporary quarters at 864 Husky Highway, past the Barrackville turn off. In mid-June, they broke ground for the new $1.5 million shelter. The Marion County Humane Society can be reached on their website, their Facebook or at 304-366-5391.

