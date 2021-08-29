Leadership Marion Class 39, the class of 2021-22, recently got underway with 21 residents taking part.
Leadership Marion is a program designed to foster leadership and stewardship in the community. The main goal of Leadership Marion is to instill a sense of civic-oriented leadership in its participants while empowering others to increase their participation in the life of the community. Leadership Marion is coordinated and sponsored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Graduates of the program become a member of community service-oriented alumni group called Action Marion.
“I remain confident that Leadership Marion continues to graduate citizens who enhance the quality of life in and around Marion County,” co-director Julie Sole said.
Leadership Marion has accomplished its mission by graduating citizens from its classes annually who immediately play a role in the community as participants and leaders. Leadership Marion graduates serve the community in a variety of capacities that include but are not limited to the following: members and chairpersons of boards, participants in nonprofit and other fundraising events, members of civic organizations, members of various councils, committees, elected officials and more.
Each year Leadership Marion conducts an annual project that provides monetary and other support for a local need. Past projects have benefitted several local nonprofit organizations through the Tygart Valley United Way.
The following are class members of Leadership Marion 39 (and their sponsors). Allena Crockett (Hampton Inn), Andrea Klepfel (WesBanco Bank), Andrew Furbee (Blue Gold Development), C’Anna Keffer (Compass Realty Group), Cari Morgan (WVU Medicine), Chris Yost (Tygart Valley United Way), Debra Conover (Marion County Board of Education), Emily Garcia (Birdhouse Realty), Hannah Mersing (Fairmont State University), Jessica Swiger (First Exchange Bank), Katie Willard (Social Bee Marketing Agency), LaTora Keigley-Harker (WesBanco Bank), Lori Riffee (Town of White Hall), Mariah Cunningham (Allstar Ecology), Michael Moore (Problem Solver’s Consultants), Nicholas Storm Downey (MVB Bank), Rebecca Moran (304 Collective), Rodney Liston (Mon Power), Sabrina Buhagiar (Fairmont State University), Samantha Joby Chadwell (Equitable Advisors).
“Leadership Marion is appreciative of all the support it has received in the past and the support it continues to receive as the program successfully continues for its 39th consecutive year,” co-director Brett White said.
The program had been coordinated by Fairmont State University for several years. Upon the retirement of longtime Director Budd Sapp, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce stepped to the plate to take over the program.
For more information about becoming involved with Leadership Marion, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 304-363-0442 or visit leadershipmarion.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.