From left, Debbie Price, manager of the East Side Little General Store, presents a $250 gift card to Paul Russ, of Fairmont. Little General Stores District Manager Renee Cummings presents a $250 gift card to Brandi Bauman, of Farmington.

Congratulations to Brandi Bauman, of Farmington, and Paul Russ, of Fairmont, who both won a $250 gift card from Little General. Readers were asked to find the gas pumps in different ads in the paper, clip the ads and mail in or hand deliver their entries. Winners were selected by randon drawing.

