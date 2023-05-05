Congratulations to Brandi Bauman, of Farmington, and Paul Russ, of Fairmont, who both won a $250 gift card from Little General. Readers were asked to find the gas pumps in different ads in the paper, clip the ads and mail in or hand deliver their entries. Winners were selected by randon drawing.
Congratulations, gas card promo winners
- Times West Virginian
-
-
Daily Comics
PROFILE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Fairmont State lineman Zavala selected in NFL Draft
- COLUMN: Savor the sweetness of spring and WVU Sports' successes
- Fairmont's Dante Stills drafted by the Arizona Cardinals
- COLUMN: Transfer portal is teaching old dogs new tricks
- COLUMN: NFL Draft creates longing for winning WVU team
- Landlord asks judge to have Grant Town Power Plant pay back rent or face eviction
- COLUMN: CJ Donaldon's explosive rise to running back is simply dynamite
- Marion County Commission creates new controversy, new position
- Marion County gets its first medical cannabis dispensary
- Huggins taps Montana State's RaeQuan Battle from transfer portal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.