FAIRMONT — With the January release of his new album “Long Way From Home” behind him, country rock singer-songwriter JD Clayton is going on the road to perform his latest work.
Clayton is scheduled to perform at Morgantown’s famous 123 Pleasant Street venue on April 20 when he will open for Vincent Neil Emerson, himself a torchbearer of the Texas songwriter tradition.
“Long Way From Home” is Clayton’s first full-length album and it has captured a buzz from the likes of The Associated Press, American Songwriter, Holler, Bluegrass Situation, Saving Country Music, and many others. The album follows Clayton’s first EP, “Smoke Out the Fire,” which earned him a warm welcome into the Nashville music scene in 2018 as well as venues across the Southwest.
“Long Way From Home” has a simplicity and sincerity running throughout.
Clayton’s earnest lyrics and lived-in vocals are delivered with a balance of warmth and resolve, giving his timeless sound an immediate appeal. Within each song, Clayton shares intimate reflections on recent life experiences, imagery of the Little Rock, Arkansas region in which he was raised, and lyrics inspired by his upbringing.
From the joy of becoming a new father to the impact the pandemic had on his life and career, Clayton exudes gratitude for what he has and newfound appreciation for what he almost lost. The young songwriter’s perspective has changed over the last few years, and the clarity of that shift maneuvered him onto the artistic path he needed. “Long Way From Home” is the result of his journey.
There’s no pretension or flashiness surrounding the Arkansas-born singer and songwriter. There is a refreshing lack of gratuitous posturing or creative conceit. Clayton is simply a guy who has things to say and does so clearly and without clutter — but with an candid and tuneful sensibility that makes listening to his songs as easy as sitting on your front porch. He draws from the rich Southern traditions of friendship, faith, and family and weaves them into tunes that feel like Hank, rock like Skynyrd, roll like Willie and sound like the truth.
