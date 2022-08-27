FAIRMONT — Walking out of the newly-acquired Marion County Election Center, Randy Elliott and Kris Cinalli looked out over a mostly empty riverfront and said, “Why not us?”
This summer, Palatine Park has reeled in ten of thousands of guests from around the state and county to see its top-of-the-line tribute bands and performances, but just a few years ago, the park was empty each summer.
That was in the spring of 2013 and that conversation between Cinalli and Elliott started the county down a path that would lead to one of the most bustling attractions Fairmont has ever seen.
Back then, the park was a shell of what we know it to be today. Toward the Million Dollar Bridge, it was a patch of empty grass and overgrown with nothing but an amphitheater that was mostly forgotten. Toward the Election Center, were two abandoned homes and more overgrowth.
But Cinalli and Elliott saw potential.
“Completely undeveloped land. We took some trees and kept them there for shade but tore up everything else,” Elliott said. “It was a blank canvas. The beginning of a gorgeous picture to be drawn and we were just getting started.”
But before they could get started there was work to be done on the administrative side. In 2013, Elliott was a county commissioner and Cinalli was county administrator. Elliot has since graduated to commission president and Cinalli still fills the same role.
The property known to hold Palatine Park today was mostly owned by the city and partially by the county. The City of Fairmont had constructed the amphitheater in 2007 using funds from a major donation from 84 Lumber, but further plans fell through due to funding and the location sat without further development until a series of meeting took place in 2013.
That July in 2013, Charlie Reese, the county’s developer at the time, approached the city council with an offer — trade the 100 block of Adams Street for the entirety of Palatine Park.
The old state building in the city had been demolished and the land fell to the hands of the county. The commission saw this as a mutually beneficial opportunity.
The county assessor estimated the Adams Street tract was worth just over $500,000 and Palatine was worth just under $350,000.
“We figured we were giving [the city] a good deal,” Elliott said, with a laugh. “We weren’t going to do anything with that [100 block], so we wanted to focus on a quality of life project like a park.”
The city and the county bounced back and forth in negotiations and the county moved forward with developing their piece of the property. Two months later, in October of 2013, the deed was done.
Or, as that morning’s edition of the Times West Virginian put it, “The deeds are almost done.” There was still much paperwork to sign, but the park was in the county’s hands and they got to work right away.
The boat ramp was built, the walkways and parking were refined and the state’s first splash park was constructed, and that was just phase one. The county moved forward with new bathrooms, more parking, more play spaces, enhancing the amphitheater, barbecue pits, seating, a river walk and they’ve not slowed down.
“What can we do, what do we need? That’s what we asked,” Elliott said. “We did a lot to make it nice and keep it nice.”
But something was missing.
The occasional concerts were fun, the yoga in the park was a hit, but there wasn’t a headliner. The county wanted to create something that would pull in the crowds.
“That’s now a quarter of a mile of riverfront property and we wanted every inch of it to have something on it,” Elliot said. “Every year we had something new, but Kris [Cinalli] pointed out that we needed to do more, we need something to make it go.”
That became possible when Cinalli stepped up and pitched the Palatine Legends Series.
The few tribute bands the organizers at the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission brought in the previous years were very successful, so they brought in more. Local businesses began sponsoring the series in 2020 and the county was able present world-class entertainment free to the public.
“We’ve been part of this from the beginning and when you build a project like this from the start, you want to see it be successful,” Cinalli said. “We really try to keep a nice variety — it’s easy to copy the same thing over and over again. We wanted to keep it different.”
But looking back on that spring day in 2013, neither Cinalli nor Elliott expected the park to be as big of a hit as it has become. This year’s legends series has pulled in visitors from around the country. The park is packed with 3,000 people for almost every tribute band.
“We had our doubts. Remembering when it was all overgrown. But we kept thinking, ‘Why doesn’t Fairmont have anything on our riverfront?’” Cinalli said.
“We never gave up,” Elliott said.
This year, the county spent about $500,000 to add seating at the park and they still have plans for the future. There’s plenty of space left untapped near the park and the successes of the concert series are breathing a fresh life into East Side, specifically Merchant Street where redevelopment is starting to take off.
While Elliott and Cinalli couldn’t say too much about future plans for the area, they could say next year will be even bigger and better.
“Palatine Park is actually a dream come true,” Elliott said. “We knew we had a diamond in the rough with that location.”
The Palatine Legends Series has two concerts left. August 27 will be a Doobie Brothers tribute band and the final concert will be Sept. 3 with Hootin’ in the Holler.
