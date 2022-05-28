BARRACKVILLE — It’s a sunny Sunday afternoon, and at Lewis Hall Field, one baseball field is brimming with families in the bleachers, and there’s hustle and bustle in both dugouts.
As millions of youths around the United States do, the participants at the park are getting ready to enjoy some baseball. But there’s an extra aspect to this game — it’s for members of the local Challenger League. Little League Challenger baseball is a division of little league baseball founded in 1989, as an “adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.”
Fringe Little League Baseball is the organizing body for little league baseball in Fairmont, Monongah, Rivesville, Barrackville, and all over Marion County, and Fringe’s Little League Challenger division has empowered even more members of the community to play ball since its inception in 2011.
Larry and Melanie Kincell run the show on Sundays, with ‘Coach Larry’ helping out the players on the field, and Melanie organizing the league off the field.
Their involvement started shortly after Larry moved on from being president of Fringe Little League.
“There was a Fringe president whose child had special needs, and she had heard about this league and suggested it get started,” Melanie Kincell said. “At the time, my husband was leaving his spot as president, and she was coming in as president of the league, and she asked him if he’d be willing to try and start this as another avenue for kids in this area to be able to play ball when they have special needs.”
The endeavor started off small, but with help from a wide variety of people and organizations in the community, the Challenger division has grown.
“It started with maybe five kids that first year,” Melanie said. “And each year we’ve just grown. We’ve reached out through Facebook, and through the [Disability Action Center] in Fairmont, and through the high schools — a lot of them have their special needs teachers.
“A lot of times though, the kids just pretty much hear by ear, and then you get a phone call, and we’ve gotten more kids.”
Players join the Challenger division free of charge — jerseys, fully customized with names on the back to boot — and other equipment are funded through donations from families, Fringe Little League and others.
The league gets more than money donated to them, they get people’s time too. Out in the field, players are often paired up with parents or ‘Buddies’ — volunteers who help the participants and join them in enjoying a day at the ballfield.
One such volunteer is Fairmont’s Aidan Green, a former Fairmont Senior football state champion who is preparing for his freshman year on the team at Johns Hopkins University.
Green has been with the Challenger League for the past seven summers, going all the way back to his middle school days. When his mother heard about the league, she told Aidan and his younger brother about the opportunity to volunteer.
“I brought my brother and we came out,” Green said. “I was in middle school, we were both pretty young, and now I’m in college and still doing it.”
The league currently has 13 players, who split into two teams every week in a six-week season that typically begins around the start of May. Both sides take turns hitting and fielding, like any normal game. In the Challenger division though, nobody keeps score, and everybody gets a chance to hit and go around the bases.
“Everybody enjoys it,” Melanie Kincell said. “If you’re not sure what it’s about, after the first time you want to keep coming back, because it’s enjoyable. It’s great to see these kids be able to play a sport that maybe they see their siblings play, or that they’ve seen on TV in a normal setting. A little league, they wouldn’t be able to play, but here they can.”
As the two teams hit around the lineup every inning, family gets to cheer them on, and smiling faces get to cross home plate in America’s past time.
Time spent at the game also revealed the wide diversity of players — each one with big dreams, Larry Kincell explained, even pointing out a player with a masters degree who tutors in the summer.
“It’s something to do where you can meet new people and have fun,” Michael Tennant, a recent graduate from Pierpont Community and Technical College with a degree in business accounting, who has played in the Challenger division since 2012 or 2013, said. “I enjoy it.”
“They’re all very appreciative,” Melanie Kincell said. “It doesn’t matter where we see them, if we run into them at Walmart or wherever, it’s always ‘Coach Larry, can’t wait to play again, had so much fun.’ They’re very appreciative. And as you’ll see, we’re not just cheering for our own kids, everybody knows all the kid’s names, they’re cheering for them all, they’re very supportive and they enjoy it.”
Next Sunday is the end of the Challenger League’s season. They’re planning on giving out awards and holding a picnic after the game, a game that — as has been the message from everyone involved — should be full of fun.
“It’s just fun. You get to come hang out and meet a bunch of new people,” Green said.
“I’ve made a ton of friends here, and it’s an awesome thing.”
