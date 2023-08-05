FAIRMONT — A Fairmont business is getting ready to say “see you later” to a long-time employee.
The OP Shop, which has been in Marion County since 1963, provides employment and rehabilitation services to those in the community with physical and intellectual disabilities.
After receiving a generous donation to purchase equipment, the OP Shop began in a church basement, then resided in a library, and then to Gaston Avenue in Fairmont.
The OP Shop moved to its current location, 316 Columbia St.t in Fairmont, in 1996.
Those employed by the OP Shop receive job site training and coaches to provide ongoing support, while also receiving life skills training, which is covered through 16 categories.
While the nonprofit is allowed a 25% nondisabled to 75% disabled employees, they always try to keep the number of disabled employees higher.
One of the OP Shop’s most loyal employees is Danny Anderson, has been employed by the organization since 1979.
Anderson has performed several jobs while employed at the organization, such as lawn mowing, cleaning rest areas and schools in multiple counties, disposing trash, and filling in for those who might miss a day of work.
“He is just so dependable, so reliable,” said Tammi Morgan, assistant director at the OP Shop for the past five years.
“And he is very thoughtful. He is the one that gets Christmas cards or birthday cards, he even gives all us ladies stuff on Valentine’s Day.”
Now after 42 years of dedicated employment, Anderson is moving to Virginia with his brother and nephew, who have also worked at the OP Shop to live with his sister so he can be closer to his extended family.
While Anderson is excited to be with his family, he said that he is ‘sad’ to be leaving his OP Shop family.
“It is going to mostly be a sad day,” Anderson said. “I guess I have got to get used to moving on.”
Some of his fondest memories include discussing WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers sports, gardening, and picking on his bosses with some light hearted fun.
Anderson, along with his brother and nephew, will be dearly missed by those at the OP Shop who have gotten to know him the past 40 years, especially by Morgan and Executive Director Eric Freeman, who trained Anderson at his job back in the 1990s.
“We are going to miss the whole family,” Freeman said.
“Especially Danny, because he has been here the longest, but they are all hard workers, and they are all dedicated to coming to work and working and not complaining. There are just multiple things that we are going to miss about them.”
Before Anderson leaves for Virginia on August 18, his friends and co-workers at the shop plan to throw him a goodbye celebration with his friends and family.
After he settles in at his new home, Anderson will decide if he will continue to work, or retire at the age of 62.
For more information on the OP Shop, visit theopshopwv.com or call 304-366-5737.
