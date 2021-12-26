FAIRMONT — Oftentimes parents don’t think about Fairmont’s Disability Action Center until their child needs its services.
“It’s hard to put into words... if your family needs this facility, it’s hard to say what this facility is worth,” Nick Fantasia said. “My son is on the autism spectrum, and between the Autism Institute working out of the DAC, between PlayWorks working out of the DAC and all the other programs... it’s impossible to quantify for these families and our family what the value is.”
Fantasia was greeted with a big hug by DAC Director Julie Sole when he arrived at the center’s new location at 448 Leonard Ave. on top of Palatine Knob on the east side of the river from downtown.
Wednesday, Fantasia’s family and the families of other clients at the DAC were welcomed into the new facility for the first time to get a peek at what’s to come in the new year.
Contractors have worked tirelessly throughout the fall to renovate, what was previously doctor’s offices, into a space conducive to the DAC’s goals.
Wednesday’s open house was a welcome change for many of the DAC’s staff and clients, but none were more excited than Sole.
Sole’s journey to higher ground started last June, when a weekend of heavy rain overloaded the city’s drainage systems and flooded Coal Run Hollow where the DAC’s old location sits at the intersection of Benoni Avenue.
The flood caused damage to the old location, where four classrooms, the gymnasium, a newly-remodeled area, the front entry, the sidewalks and parking lots were either totally ruined or extensively damaged.
One of the first on scene that day to see the damage was W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo.
“Julie had contacted me that day and I went down there and assessed the damage, and I remember Julie looking at me and saying, ‘We need to find a new place,’” Caputo said. “I told her we’ll find a new place. Bob [Beach] and I knew we were all in to help, we just didn’t know what the game plan was.”
More help came as Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, gathered a group together of leaders from city, county and state levels to brainstorm a solution for the DAC’s plight.
At that meeting Caputo and his fellow senator Bob Beach announced they’d be donating $200,000 to the DAC in an effort to relocate to higher ground. That rallying statement became the namesake of the fundraiser, Project Higher Ground.
The search for a new building began and so did Fantasia’s involvement.
“The Fantasia family offered us a price on the building far below it’s appraised value, which is an amazing donation itself, but we still had to pay for it,” Sole said. “Then the senators gave $200,000, the County Commission gave money, the delegates Garcia, Mallow and Ward donated and suddenly the goal was within reach.”
With donations pouring in from all sources, the DAC was able to raise over $600,000 toward their relocation and renovations — $125,000 of which Sole says is “earmarked for future expansion.”
But what is truly storybook about the DAC’s journey to higher ground is the seamless way in which members of all different aspects of the community came together in support around a single cause.
“When was the last time you saw five or six branches of government work as cooperatively and efficiently as this project?” Fantasia said. “We had to put a lot of constituent groups together... for several projects when I was mayor, but those took 10 years to finish. We haven’t even hit 10 months with this project and we’re already in this new building.
“There might be east, there might be west, there might be Ds, there might be Rs, but when there’s a true community need, everybody is Fairmont, and they step up. That’s what occurred here.”
Sole said she’s been humbled every single day by the love and support coming from the community and to finally be in the new facility is a sign of the bright future the DAC has in Fairmont.
The DAC’s clients are on winter break now, but will be returning to the new facility at the start of the new year, with Jan. 10 being the official opening day for the community.
Sole wanted to bring attention to Fantasia and his family, whose support has gone mostly unnoticed, but has been some of the most impactful.
“The Fantasia family came to us and said, ‘this building is right for you and we’re going to make sure it’s within your price range,’” Sole said. “They sold us the building far below its market value and that itself was a remarkable donation.”
However, the true hero of the DAC’s move is Sole herself and the work of her staff. Every day they work in the lives of families and children and adults to try and change them for the better. Every person who has worked with Sole has come away with good things to say.
Sens. Caputo and Beach were at the open house Wednesday and they couldn’t say enough about Sole and what she and her staff and programs do in the community.
“There are two ways you can grow a community — with the people or without the people,” Beach said. “This is an organization that grows with the people and provides opportunity for all of us.”
“It gives opportunity for those that maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to be productive citizens or live independently,” Caputo said. “It gives a sense of self worth for many, many people that otherwise would not have it.”
Fantasia agreed with them.
“You can’t quantify what [Sole’s] work means to the community, you just hope you can keep her around forever,” Fantasia said. “The DAC has been around for years and done wonderful things, but if you look at where it was and where it is now, it’s hard not to recognize the talent we have in Julie.”
This move into the new location on Leonard Avenue is just the first step to bigger and better things to come for the DAC. Sole has plans to purchase adjacent properties and expand the center into more of a campus feel, with activity and sport centers as well as combined projects with the neighboring Unity Terrace Apartments.
For more information about the extensive services and programs the DAC offers, visit them online at www.disabilityactioncenter.com.
