Donation helps send kids to 4H Camp

From left are Joe Gouzd, president of USW Local 8-957 and Carla Shultz, Women of Steel co-chair.

FAIRMONT — The United Steel Workers Local 8-957 and Women of Steel have donated regularly to Marion County 4-H, helping to provide camp scholarships. This year, the two groups teamed up to donate $500 to help kids go to summer camp. From left are Joe Gouzd, president of USW Local 8-957 and Carla Shultz, Women of Steel co-chair.

