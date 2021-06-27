FAIRMONT — The United Steel Workers Local 8-957 and Women of Steel have donated regularly to Marion County 4-H, helping to provide camp scholarships. This year, the two groups teamed up to donate $500 to help kids go to summer camp. From left are Joe Gouzd, president of USW Local 8-957 and Carla Shultz, Women of Steel co-chair.
Donation helps send kids to 4H Camp
- Times West Virginian
