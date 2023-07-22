FAIRMONT – Home of the Charles M. Bunner Horseshoe Courts, East Marion Park will host the 2023 West Virginia Horseshoe Pitchers Association State Singles Championship Tournament the last weekend of August.
According to Charles Bunner, president of the Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers – MCPARC Inc., eight divisions will participate in the tournament.
The tournament includes Cadet divisions for boys and girls under the age of 13, the Junior division of children ages 13 to 18, a men’s division ages 18 to 65, a men’s division age 65 and older, a women’s division ages 18 to 60, a women’s division age 60 and older, and a handicapped division for the physically disabled.
In order to compete in the tournament, participants must have competed in one previously held sanctioned event, according to Bunner.
Bunner, an 88-year-old military veteran, has competed in horseshoe pitching since 1950 and started the Marion County club in 1996. He stopped competing in 2014 because of health issues but is still active in running the local club.
“[Pitching] is for fun,” Bunner said. “And I consider it a real good exercise.”
Bunner’s sentiments about horseshoe pitching are shared with his fellow members of the Marion County club.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Barb Kisner, an eight-year member of the club, said. “You get some exercise, which older people don’t usually exercise that much. And it’s just the company, the people that you’re around that makes it so much fun.”
Kisner played a variation of horseshoe pitching while growing up in Kentucky. She and her husband found the club after moving to Fairmont and watching someone from her church compete in a tournament.
“We came here and watched one of the tournaments, and one of the girls we went to church with was pitching,” Kisner said. “She invited us to come and play, and we’ve been here ever since.”
The club meets on Thursday every week at East Marion Park. These meets are non-sanctioned events, but the club at least holds sanctioned tournaments every year to qualify for the state tournament.
A special event that the club hosts annually is the Head of the Mon, which initially began in Worthington.
There were up to 12 horseshoe courts for the Head of the Mon when it was in Worthington, but Bunner brought the event up to East Marion Park as the park itself was being developed. East Marion started with 12 courts as well, but Bunner added two more when the need arose during a regional tournament.
As for the state tournament in August, the deadline to register is Aug. 12. According to Bunner, adults will play for patches, trophies and cash prizes, while children will play for patches and trophies.
