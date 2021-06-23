After being postponed by more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is being extended with 20 new North American stadium concerts and 11 new European stadium concerts in the summer and fall of next year.
The legendary singer-songwriter, who announced his new tour dates on Wednesday morning.
John disclosed his 2022 stadium tour with a statement on social media that reads, in part:
“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.
“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt (Germany) or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time ... .”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s new 2022 stadium shows will come after the postponed indoor leg of his tour — which was pushed back from March 2020 to this fall — concludes with an April 28 performance next year at Miami’s FTX Arena, formerly known as AmericanAirlines Arena. The final dates on his farewell tour will take place Jan. 27 and 28, 2023, at MT Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tickets for the new stadium concerts will go on sale to the general public on June 30 for the North American dates. A presale for American Express members begins Wednesday at noon local time and continues until Tuesday at 10 p.m. local time. Prices were not announced, but more ticket information and VIP packages can be obtained at eltonjohn.com.
