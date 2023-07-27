FAIRMONT — A storm of color is slated to sweep Fairmont on Aug. 12 as runners gather for the sixth annual Miles for Meg Memorial 5k in their finest tie-dye.
The race is held each year to honor the memory of Megan Stephenson, a Fairmont Senior High student who passed away in 2017. Stephenson was known for her love of tie-dye, so during the event participants can either receive a tie-dyed shirt or tie-dye one of their own.
Proceeds from the race go toward the Maruka Family Fairmont Senior High School Foundation Scholarship, which was established for local high school students in honor of Stephenson, her grandparents Ross and Dolores Maruka and her uncle Russell Neptune.
The race was founded in 2018 by fellow Fairmont Senior student Eviana Barnes, who was Stephenson’s best friend. Seeing the lasting impact Stephenson had on the Fairmont community, Barnes sought a way to bring community members together in memory of her friend.
“She was such a strong personality in our community,” she said. “It felt like we needed to do something to spend some time commemorating her.”
Barnes came up with the race in May 2018, and organized it around Stephenson’s birthday in mid-August. In its first five years, the race has raised more than $15,000 in scholarships for local high school students pursuing higher education, she said.
Ryann Moore, a friend of Stephenson’s who helps organize the race, said that a highlight for her each year is seeing community members come together in “their bright colors, and [taking] the morning to remember such a bright person.”
The race also allows the community to support Stephenson’s family, and let them know “that we still remember back and we still miss her the same,” she added.
For mother Carol Stephenson, who now organizes the event, seeing so many people come together in her daughter’s memory is a reminder of the impact she had on her community at a young age.
“I see friends of Megan’s, I see athletes she participated in sports with, coaches, teachers she had,” she said. “It warms my heart.”
Jonross Neptune, Megan’s cousin, said that his favorite memory of the race was when his late father Russell pushed his two children up the hills of Fairmont in a stroller.
“My oldest was talking to him in the race and said, ‘Grandpa Russell, if we’re gonna win this race, you’re gonna have to run a little faster,’” he said.
A Fairmont native, Neptune now lives in New Jersey and said that the race encapsulates the small town camaraderie he misses from his years in West Virginia.
Carol Stephenson said that the best part of the race is looking out to “see a crowd of beautiful tie-dye all around,” each participant coming together and “making something good out of something tragic.”
With the race entering its sixth year, the irony of the event is not lost on its organizers: All five who spoke with the Times West Virginian noted that Megan Stephenson hated running.
“She was very athletic and loved sports, but running was not her thing,” Carol Stephenson said with a laugh. “But this was just a way that [Barnes] thought she could include the community in doing something in Megan’s memory.”
“I’m just happy that it’s still happening,” Barnes added. It has “just been so wonderful to know that not only is this a really important day to me, it’s a really important day for everyone.
The race begins at the Fairmont Senior High parking lot on Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. Preregistration ends July 31, and same-day registration begins Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. Timed, non-timed, virtual, and team participation options are available at registration.
