FAIRMONT — Another small business chooses downtown Fairmont as its physical home.
Hannah's Clay Creations, an online pottery shop, will open a physical location in downtown Fairmont on Adams Street.
Owner Hannah Lenhart is no stranger to Fairmont. As a graduate from Fairmont State University and a native to the area, she's familiar with The Friendly City and is excited to take a big step forward with her business.
"This is a huge jump," Lenhart said. "Before, my studio was in my parent's basement, and I was pretty cramped for room. This new space will give me a lot more space and help me be more connected to the public."
The new space is located at 312 Adams St., the former location of Ray's Jewelry and just next door to Veterans Square. The 2,500 square-foot building has display space and plenty of room for Lenhart to mold into her own studio.
When Lenhart mentioned to her family the idea of having a storefront, her father suggested the Adams Street location. She said it was love at first sight.
"[My dad] has driven by this place many times and saw the sign in the window. In August I was talking to him about expanding my business and he mentioned this building being available," Lenhart said. "The moment I toured it I fell in love... now I'm really excited to renovate it."
The location also has a sentimental connection to her and her family. Ray's Jewelry, the previous inhabitant, was where her father purchased her mother's engagement ring.
But there's still a lot of work to be done on the space, but Lenhart is determined to make it her own and she has big plans.
While the space will have her actual pottery pieces for sale and on display, she also plans to have a full pottery studio for classes, rentals, and parties. She's even considered having a sort of membership program where customers can pay a monthly fee to use the pottery wheels any time.
But she is not at that point yet and ambitiously hopes to be finished with renovations by spring 2023.
In order to fund the renovations, she will still be selling her work online and is also selling a T-shirt commemorating the new building's history as a jewelry store. Information about her products and renovations can be found at her website www.hannahsclaycreations.com.
Lenhart's pottery is colorful and creative and that's by design. On her website, she says her goal is to make the mundane just a little more exciting.
"My focus through my work is to help make life’s little rituals a little more special. From a morning cup of coffee to setting out flowers on a table; I seek to bring a bit of brightness and whimsy to help enhance the small moments in life," Lenhart writes in her artist statement. "Through the hustle and bustle of daily living, it is my hope that my work can create a moment of pause and act as a reminder to take a breather."
Lenhart becomes the third young entrepreneur to take up space in downtown, joining Loving WV on Monroe Street and Social Bee Marketing Agency, just one door down from Lenhart on Adams Street.
Dan Swiger, director of Main Street Fairmont, said that these young business owners are bringing new life into downtown.
"We're excited to have Hannah's Clay Creations join our growing downtown. Hannah's Clay Creations, Social Bee Marketing Agency and Loving WV are new businesses owned by young entrepreneurs that have moved downtown in the last few months," Swiger said. "Their spirit and enthusiasm are breathing new life into our historic downtown."
