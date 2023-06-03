FAIRMONT — A Kanawha County native has teamed with former Fairmont Senior High basketball standout Marley Washenitz to help a child grappling with a chronic disease.
Tyler Jordon created a platform known as Champsraise which allows collegiate and professional athletes to raise funds for community members who are struggling with financial hardships and chronic health issues.
“I launched Champsraise in January, it is a crowdfunding platform for college and pro athletes to utilize their talent and image to help fans in need. (Wednesday) was the first ever ‘fans in need’ campaign that we have launched with Marley Washenitz in Fairmont,” Jordon said.
Washenitz is a majoring in marketing at the University of Pittsburgh where she is a member of the women’s basketball team.
“Tyler had met my dad in Florida and they connected. My dad gave him a rundown of what I am trying to do with my NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). We found a connection in that we are both from West Virginia. We both want to see people in West Virginia do good and thrive and do big things,” Washenitz said.
Jordon was inspired by an event organized by Barstool Sports during the pandemic and decided to create a fundraiser after learning of a young man named Henry Box who is living with cystic fibrosis. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the genetic disease is progressive and affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. There are approximately 40,000 children and adults in the U.S. who have the disease.
Since being born in June 2022, Henry has undergone surgery as a result of the disease and spent a considerable amount of time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I’m really glad that Tyler set this up for me. I had recently watched a movie about cystic fibrosis and it made me tear up. Having more of a backstory of what Henry Box is going through especially at such a young age. I’m so proud of him for fighting through that,” Washenitz said.
The campaign’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help the family with expensive medical costs.
“Marley has raised over $1,700 and the tweet she sent out which had a powerful video attached to it has over 25,000 views on twitter,” Jordon said.
The child’s uncle, Gaston Box, shared an emotional testimonial on social media to help raise money.
“We could not be more grateful for this amazing program that reached out, to eagerly help our family in this time of need! If you feel called, please give to this amazing cause,” states his post.
“Henry just left Vandy (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) after a 3 week stay. The hospital bills and expensive medications are a mainstay in their lives, to keep baby Henry functioning as normal as he possibly can,” the uncle said.
Jordon, who has a master’ degree in communication, refuses to take any funding from venture capital firms. Instead, he insists on working different jobs until he can get Champsraise to a level it can fund itself. He has fully self-funded the six-figure project thus far. He envisions the platform as mutually beneficial to the athlete and the beneficiary of the fundraiser.
The athletes do not receive any compensation for promoting their cause, however, they will gain recognition as a result of their involvement.
“When an athlete on my platform launches a campaign, I give them a personalized media package with graphics, videos, and social media posts to help them grow their following on social media, strengthen their brand, secure good news stories, and help the campaign perform well.
“I take three percent of each donation similar to the GoFundMe model. It is a hybrid between LinkedIn and GoFundMe. As of now if you type in the athlete’s name and Champsraise it will appear. That will allow Athletes to organically capitalize on viral moments they may have,” Jordon said.
To be considered, fans must submit their information through a Google Form and tell their story using pictures, videos and text. The form will soon be accessible on the Champsraise website. Athletes can select the causes they want to promote and they will meet the person.
“Tyler has some great ideas so I’m still in touch with him trying to do more to help,” Washenitz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.