MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was awarded second place in a juried art show and competition conducted by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Artist Liuqing Ruth Yang, of Fairmont, won $175 for her oil painting titled “Freedom,” which was selected from among 50 submissions from artists from throughout West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia. Artists were permitted to up to two works from all media, including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paint, graphite pencils, ink pens, photography, digital media and ceramic are on display.
The show, which was judged by Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Master Artist Robert Singleton, will be available for viewing in the Charles D. Terrell Art Gallery at Eastern’s main campus until Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. without an appointment, Monday through Friday.
A reception for the show was held on the evening of Sept.r 5 where the artists could discuss their work and the winners of the prizes received their awards. Jill Baldinger of Keyser, won $250 for first place with her gouache painting, “Running Lines.” Thanhtay Maung of Moorefield, won third place with his oil painting, “A Barber Shop in Moorefield.” Four artists received honorable mention, three with a $50 prize. Gabe DeWitt of Morgantown, for his drawing/illustration “Work Notes” Susan Feller, of Augusta, for her textile artwork “Miss Mountaintop Removal,” Trenton Johnson of Petersburg, for his oil painting, “Put on a Happy Face.”
Curator Trent Montgomery, of Rawlings, Md., also earned Honorable Mention but excluded himself from a cash prize for his digital illustration, “The Protected Lands.”
