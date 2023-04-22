FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont’s Arts and Humanities Commission will honor 10 individuals from the local arts community on Sunday during its 38th Annual Awards Ceremony.
The ceremony, performances by the awardees and a reception will be held at Central Christian Church, 1641 Big Tree Dr., Fairmont at 2 p.m.
One of this year’s 10 honorees is musician Michael Swisher, a 1996 graduate of East Fairmont High. During his time in high school, he was a member of the Busy Bee Band. After high school, he attended Fairmont State University where he majored in computer science, and served as a member of the Falcon Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band and was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi.
Throughout college and continuing through today, Swisher continues to assist the Busy Bee Band. He has attended band camps as a high brass instructor, traveled with the band, created their website and social media pages and has assisted with the behind the scenes production for Follies each year.
In 2019, when the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission decided to form the MCPARC Community Band, Swisher was asked to be the director. He has taken on this role, allowing our local band directors the opportunity to simply participate and enjoy playing their instruments again alongside many other community members that have rediscovered the joy of playing in an ensemble.
This year’s remaining honorees are theatre artist Melissa Ryan and musicians Alyssa Schwartz and Michael Stewart and Neil King. Three high school seniors will also be honored — Delayne Pyle of Fairmont Senior, Eva Tennant of North Marion and Cecelia Moran of East Fairmont as well as Fairmont State senior Bailey Phillips. A special award will also be given to honor the 100 years of Fairmont State’s Masquers.The ceremony is open to the community.
