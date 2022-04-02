FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission is gearing up to honor those who have made significant contributions to the arts and humanities over the previous year.
The Commission 37th Annual Awards will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1641 Big Tree Dr., Fairmont. This year, the Commission will honor the work of multi-media artist Carol Workman Grimes, musician Jeremy Batten and genealogists David and Patricia Rowand.
Carol Grimes
Grimes, a lifelong resident of Marion County, takes great pleasure in bringing images to life through a creative process best described as a mixture of an artist’s vision and graphic detail worthy of a master technician.
After graduating from Fairmont Senior High, she earned a degree in Visual Communications from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and then attended Fairmont State College where she fell in love with pottery.
Grimes started her 30-year career at West Virginia University, where she served as lead biomedical designer in the biomedical communications department at the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center. She worked to ensure she and her staff produced top notch graphics that portrayed the WVU Health Science schools and the state of West Virginia in the best possible light.
While running a graphic design business, she created graphics for many long-standing clients such as Seseen Frances Publications’ five travel magazines. Her graphics were also showcased by the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services which were distributed to rape crisis and domestic abuse centers throughout the state.
Many area nonprofits have also benefited from Grime’s graphic talents and community spirit including the local United Way and Fairmont Senior High. If you’ve ever been to a Yuletide Feast presented by the FSHS Madrigals, you’ve sat among her handmade stained glass windows that help to transform the school’s cafeteria into a medieval castle.
In 2016, she retired from WVU and “began living her dream” at the potter’s wheel. As an early investor in the Joe ‘n’ Throw pottery, Grimes parlayed lessons on the potter’s wheel into a second career teaching young and old the joys of working in clay. Today, she is the linchpin of a community of potters learning from her years of experience and love of the creative process. Her recent works combine two of Carol’s lifelong passions, her love of graphics and her beloved West Virginia.
Jeremy Batten
Originally from the state of Maine, Jeremy Batten is a musician, producer and audio engineer. After graduating from Fairmont Senior High, he pursued music in college after being encouraged by the late Douglas C. Bunner. He attended WVU’s Jazz Studies program from 2003-2007. In 2007, he toured with Scott Simons of The Argument and Teammate, and he has led the Batten, Bunner, Russell Trio.
In 2008, he joined the Ultimatums and produced and mixed their second album. He has played, recorded, produced, and mixed for singer-songwriter Haley Slagle and currently tours with William Matheny’s national touring act, The William Matheny Group.
Batten plays guitar, bass, piano, mandolin and some banjo and has a liking for almost all American music, especially country, jazz, and Americana.
He is also the creative director for LIFE United Methodist Church, where he oversees the music program, leads the music teams and, along with the pastor, helps plan worship services. During the pandemic, he has mixed the music and sermons for post-production.
He lives in Fairmont with wife Renee, child Theo, and dog Benny.
David and Patricia Rowand
For 43 years, the David and Patricia Rowand have been involved with the local Genealogy Club, located at the Marion County Library. Dave is the club’s president and Patricia is secretary. Since they took office, the club has grown to 200 members and has a Facebook page with 882 individuals, all determined to uncover their roots and connect with relatives.
They have made extensive resources available to all who seek the club’s services, which include histories and census records by county, vital statistics, cemetery listings, wills, surname books and files, city directories of Fairmont-Morgantown-Clarksburg, war records including the Civil War, Marion County Courthouse records, voter records, local obituaries from 1982 to present, and Fairmont State University and Marion County school yearbooks.
Together, they have also also published books on families, including Rowand, Summers, West, Layman, Wells, Boyles, Radcliff, Fast, Edwards, Robinson, Gary, Henry, Hinegardner, Watson, Dillow and Showalter descendants.
Also, each year the club sponsors a seminar, this year Ray Richardson discusses “The Vikings.”
With the help of volunteers and other officers of the club, the Genealogy Room is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (also by appointment during regular library hours). Patrons can use the club’s computer loaded with information on WV’s culture and history.
There is a video about the Rowands called “Marion County Roots,” at the County’s Convention & Visitor Bureau. They say they are blessed for all the help they get from the other club officers as well as many volunteers and they enjoy their work as much as ever.
The Arts & Humanities Commission awards ceremony is open to the public, though may require spacing and masks. A reception will follow.
