FAIRMONT — A Fairmont band that was once a staple in West Virginia and the tri-state area is being recognized for its more than 50 years of performing and recording.
The Royals Band, of Fairmont, has been nominated for induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Formed in the 1960s, the Royals disbanded in 2006 having left their mark on the music business.
They recorded six songs with four of them being released commercially. One of their songs, “Comin and Goin” was No. 4 in the Eastern market, according to a press release from one of the band’s founding members Bob “Mole” Schmidt, of Fairmont, who played bass.
The song, written by local writer Saseen Francis received a 4 Star review in Record World magazine upon release on Odyssey Records.
Altogether, the band had 27 members with its original members being Dave “Rabbit” Glendenning who played drums, Mike “Indian Joe” Criado on keyboard, Don “Donkey” Pender on saxophone, Guiley Green on vocals and Schmidt.
Deceased members of the band include Tony “Fox” Weinberger, Richard Harki, Joe Zimmerman, Jim Basile, Guy Kemp, Guiley Green and Johnny Lee.
