FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Lions Club recently announced the winners of the Lions Peace Poster Contest.
The annual contest is a project that aims to challenge students to think about peace and what peace would look like and how it could be achieved.
Annabelle Skidmore, a student at Fairmont Catholic School, was selected as the first place winner. Her poster advanced to the district-level competition.
The second-place winner, also from Fairmont Catholic School, was Lydia Hatten. The winning poster from West Virginia advances to the international competition where it is judged against posters from all over the world.
The club also thanked art teacher Marci Cochran for her efforts working with the students at the school.
The posters represented the students’ visual interpretation of this year’s Peace Poster contest theme, “Peace Through Service.” Both students were presented certificates and gift cards from the club in recognition of their artistic achievements.
