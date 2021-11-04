FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Chamber Music Society will present “Ensemble Schumann,” the second concert of the 2021-22 concert season on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 407 Jackson St., in downtown Fairmont.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks and proof of vaccination will be required to enter at the door. No post-concert reception will be held based on protocols approved by the Society’s board of directors.
“Ensemble Schumann” is comprised of Thomas Gallant on oboe, Steve Larson on viola, and Sally Pinkas on piano, who present works by their name-sake Robert Schumann, as well as other notable composers. Gallant, Larson and Pinkas have each performed at notable venues, including Lincoln Center, the Frick Collection and Carnegie Hall in New York City, Jordan Hall in Boston, Wigmore Hall in London, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and the festivals at Tanglewood, Ravinia, Lucerne, Spoleto and Mostly Mozart. Performing together since 2005, Ensemble Schumann has been featured at the prestigious Da Camera Series in Los Angeles, at the Clark Art Museum in Massachusetts and on Live from Fraser on WGBH- Radio in Boston.
Gallant is one of the world’s few virtuoso solo and chamber music performers on this instrument and he has been praised by The New Yorker magazine as “a player who unites technical mastery with intentness, charm and wit.” Gallant is a First Prize Winner of the Concert Artists Guild International New York Competition and one of very few musicians ever to win this competition as an oboe soloist. Gallant is dedicated to performing neglected and contemporary works for the oboe and has given the New York premieres of works for oboe and strings by Berio, Penderecki and Holst as well as the Washington, DC premiere of Elliot Carter’s Quartet for oboe and strings. He is a member of the trio “Ensemble Schumann” and Artistic Director for Frisson based in New York City.
Larson is an active member of the Adaskin String Trio and “Ensemble Schumann,” and also performs and records in duo with his wife, violinist Annie Trépanier throughout the Americas and Europe with their acclaimed chamber groups. Praised for a singing tone and flawless intonation, Larson performs and teaches each summer at the Wintergreen Festival in Virginia and has performed with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and other prominent orchestras and string quartets. He plays an exceptional 17-3/8 inch viola made by Helmuth Keller in 1981. In 1997, Larson won second prize at the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition in Great Britain for the performance of his own commissioned work. He currently is Senior Artist Teacher at the Hartt School of the University of Hartford in Connecticut where he has served both as String Department Chair and Chamber Music Chair.
Since her London debut at Wigmore Hall, Israeli-born Pinkas has garnered universal acclaim for her performances as a soloist and chamber musician. Among highlights are performances with the Boston Pops, the Aspen Philharmonia and New York’s Jupiter Symphony, and at numerous festivals in the U.S and overseas. Praised for her radiant tone and driving energy, Pinkas’ extensive discography includes music by Mozart, Schumann, Fauré, Debussy, Gaubert, Martinů, Shapiro, Pinkham and Wolff for the MSR, Centaur, Naxos, Toccata Classics and Mode labels. She tours and records regularly with the Hirsch-Pinkas Duo (a collaboration with her husband pianist Evan Hirsch), with “Ensemble Schumann” and with the Adaskin String Trio. Pianist-in-residence at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, she is professor of music at Dartmouth’s Music Department.
The concert is open to the public, adhering to protocols, and tickets may be purchased at the door. $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students. For further information about the Fairmont Chamber Music Society, visit fairmontchambermusic.com or on Facebook. For questions or additional information, contact 304-366-1768.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.