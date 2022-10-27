FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Chamber Music Society is celebrating its 41st year of providing world class classical chamber music to North Central West Virginia.
Mirror Visions Ensemble was founded from a desire to explore the relationship between music and text, initially through the creation of “mirror visions” — settings of the same text to music by different composers.
The group’s passion for storytelling has produced thematic concerts on surprising subjects, based on scholarly research and laced with humor, leading to the revitalization of art song programming. Featuring soprano, tenor, baritone and piano, often joined by other instrumentalists, MVE’s programs take audiences on an imaginative journey through song, showcasing both well-known and oft-neglected pieces, set to texts by poets and historical figures.
The 41st season performance continues with the Mirror Vision Ensemble at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., downtown. Now in its 30th season, Mirror Visions Ensemble has fostered the work of new composers through the commissioning of over 105 works by more than 35 composers. Joining us for this performance will be Mireille Asselin (soprano), Scott Murphree (tenor), Mischa Bouvier (baritone) and Grant Wenaus (piano).
Mireille Asselin brings her “vivacious stage presence” to Fairmont where she will share her talent as a soprano. She has sung five seasons at the Metropolitan Opera where critics stated she “stole the show” while serving as Adela for the opening night of Die Fledermaus. As a member of several ensemble groups, Asselin has performed throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Asselin is a graduate of the Canadian Opera Company Studio, Yale University and the Royal Conservatory of Music. www.mireilleasselin.com
Tenor Scott Murphree is a distinguished singer of the concert, recital and opera stage. In addition to specializing in traditional opera repertoire, he has also created roles in several world premieres of operas including Allan Jaffee’s Mary Shelley, Christer Berg’s Cymbeline, and Tina Davison’s Billy and Zelda. Murphree currently serves as an adjunct professor on the voice faculty in the Steinhardt School at New York University.
Baritone Mischa Bouvier is widely regarded as a singer of keen musicality and unique beauty of tone. Praised by San Francisco Classical Voice for an “immensely sympathetic, soulful voice” and “rare vocal and interpretive gifts,” and by Opera News for his “soothing, cavernous baritone that can soar to heights of lyric beauty,” Mischa has continued to garner critical acclaim for a diverse career that includes concerts, recitals, staged works and recordings such as performances with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Stern Auditorium.
Bouvier holds degrees from Boston University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. www.mischabouvier.com
Originally from Regina, Canada, Grant Wenaus is a pianist, vocal coach, conductor, and professor. He created the Collaborative Piano Studies program at New York University where he conducted productions including The Magic Flute, L’Enfant et les Sortileges, Dido and Aeneas and Ragtime. Wenaus is also a Principal Coach and Assistant Conductor at the Glimmerglass Festival. He is currently on the Faculty at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
The Mirror Vision Ensemble concert and all FCMS concerts are open to the public. Subscriptions for the four-concert season are available for purchase ($30 for regular adult ticket subscriptions and $18 for seniors and students). Individual tickets may also be purchased at the door by cash, check or credit card, $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students. A reception in the church hall, celebrating 40 seasons of the Society’s programming, will follow this concert where the audience can enjoy refreshments, meet the artists, and enjoy special displays commemorating the organization’s 40-year history.
The 2022-23 FCMS concert season is open to everyone without Board mandated COVID protocols. However, mask wearing, though not required, is encouraged inside the church venue.
For more information, please visit www.fairmontchambermusic.com, the FCMS Facebook page or call 304-366-1768.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.