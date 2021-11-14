FAIRMONT — Often area transit drivers get to know their customers because of the routine trips they take.
However, that was not the case Nov. 5 when a man boarded Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority Bus 181 for the short trip to Morgantown.
The passenger paid the $2 for the trip, but upon reaching Morgantown was reluctant to leave the bus.
“He was bewildered,” bus driver Ken Clutter said. “He barely spoke English — it was limited English. I understood that he wanted to go back to Fairmont but he didn’t have any money.”
Clutter drives the Fairmont to Morgantown route three times a day, and he has seen his share of people who are down on their luck. But something about this passenger tugged at Clutter.
“He was the only one on my bus,” Clutter said, “and it was my last route of the day. I found out that he had been walking for five days — he had walked from somewhere in Pennsylvania.”
Clutter made the decision to help the man.
“I went off-route and dropped him off at the Union Mission. I tried to give him $10 — it was all the cash I had — but he kept saying he wanted to work for me, he didn’t want the money,” Clutter said.
“I told him I’d find work for him. I told him to meet me at the station and I’d find work for him,” Clutter said. “The next morning he was there, huddled up. It was really cold — in the 20s. I could tell he was afraid. He didn’t even sleep at the mission. He was too afraid of what could happen to him.”
They drove to Clutter’s house, where the man met Beverly, Clutter’s wife of 21 years. Not knowing how exactly how to arrange work for the man, Clutter suggested yard work.
Between the man’s knowledge of some English, and Clutter’s understanding of Spanish — “My mother is from Ecuador” — the two men were able to cobble together a conversation.
“I found out he was from Honduras,” Clutter said. “And I learned his name was Dimas.”
The two men worked together all day. Ken and Beverly invited Dimas to join them for lunch, then later for dinner.
“They were mostly working outside,” Beverly said. “And I speak zero Spanish, but he really was the sweetest guy.” The couple estimated Dimas to be in his mid-40s.
Ken and Beverly learned about the life Dimas left behind. “He said he didn’t have anyone left in Honduras. His parents were dead, and his brothers died in war,” Clutter said.
According to the nonprofit Human Rights Watch, Honduras’ murder rate is among the highest in the world and human rights abusers are rarely held accountable.
Organized crime associated with drug trafficking has reached the highest levels of the Honduran government, according to research by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization.
Clutter didn’t want to pry into the man’s personal life, but it was clear Dimas had few, if any, resources. How Dimas made it from Honduras to Pennsylvania is unknown. “I just know that he walked from Pennsylvania, and was walking to someplace warmer,” Clutter said.
“He slept wherever he could find a safe place,” Clutter said. “He had been sleeping on the street and hadn’t slept in two days. Something bad happened that he didn’t want to talk about.”
“We took a chance and gave him a place to stay,” Clutter said. “He slept all night, and when he finally woke up he had slept for 11 hours.”
The Clutters’ neighbor, Marcella Yaremchuk has long been known to help those in need, so Clutter asked if she needed work, and explained that Dimas did not want money given to him unless he worked.
“I can always use some help, so I said of course,” Yaremchuk said. “And, my goodness, was he a hard worker.”
The language barrier prevented much conversation, but Yaremchuk could tell when Dimas was asking for feedback. “He would look at my face to see if I was happy with the work he did,” Yaremchuk said. “I would give him the thumbs up and he would smile.”
Between the Clutters and Yaremchuk, word got out that Dimas was in need of new supplies, and most especially shoes.
Yaremchuk worked her community magic and within hours, perfectly sized shoes were presented to Dimas. “He said, ‘They fit perfect, I love them.’”
“I asked neighbors and relatives and friends for non-perishables — people brought so much stuff. Coats, vests, sleeping bags, blankets. Beverly found an extra backpack,” Yaremchuk said.
“He was so appreciative,” Yaremchuk said. “You know, sometimes people don’t want to accept help. But it’s such a blessing for us to be able to help someone.”
Next was travel. How would Dimas afford a $140 bus ticket to Florida?
“We have a time at church when we stand up and share concerns,” Yaremchuk said. “And since I play the organ at two churches [Benton’s Ferry United Methodist and Valley Chapel United Methodist], I was able to ask twice.”
Contributions from congregants at both churches totaled $140.
When it was time to board the bus for Florida, Dimas had the money he had earned and plenty of supplies.
“When he left, he had so many clothes,” Clutter said. “Marcella had packed a freezer bag — one of those insulated bags — full of food,”
“I took him to the bus station on Sunday night. As he got on the bus, he started crying. I think it was the first time in however long that anyone treated him so nice,” Clutter said.
Clutter later learned that he wouldn’t have met Dimas if it hadn’t been for the kindness of Mary Snodgrass, a fellow employee at the bus depot.
“You can tell who really needs help,” Snodgrass said. “I felt bad for him. He didn’t know anybody here. So I gave him two dollars to go to Morgantown. He needed that money more than I did.”
Although Clutter spent just two days with Dimas, the experience changed his way of thinking. “I don’t know if he was here legally or not,” Clutter said. “But it opened my eyes about immigration. I used to think they need to go through the proper channels. That was my opinion.
“Now I see these people are facing death or starvation. We’re quite a distance away, so you wouldn’t think it would impact us, but this [experience] changed my opinion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.