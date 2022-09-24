FAIRMONT — For the Hamiltons, being an Eagle Scout runs in the family.
Over the summer, Boy Scout Troop 7 in Pleasant Valley greeted its newest Scout to receive the prestigious title of Eagle Scout, but for the troop’s assistant scout master, Rob Hamilton, this was a family matter.
Rob comes from a long history in the Scouts, being the Scout Master of the Colfax Troop when it was chartered and an Eagle Scout himself. Over the summer, Rob had the privilege of welcoming his son, Sean Hamilton into the ranks of Eagle Scout.
Sean is now a third generation Eagle Scout, following in the footsteps of his father Rob and his grandfather Robert. But Sean almost didn’t pursue the honor.
His Eagle Scout project was all he needed to do to qualify. As is often the case with teenagers, Sean had his own plans, but with some pushing from mom and dad, the project was planned out.
An old footbridge at Valley Falls State Park had deteriorated to a point of being a hazard and with the permission of the park ranger, Sean and some other volunteers teamed up to repair the bridge, with Sean acting as a sort of foreman for the project.
“That [bridge] hadn’t been re-decked since they built it. Boards were loose and wiggly and bowing,” Sean said. “If you hit it hard enough it would’ve probably fallen through.”
While Sean was hesitant to finish his Scouting career, he did get some satisfaction seeing the ranger’s reaction to the finished project.
“[The ranger] was ecstatic. He said they had been trying to fix that bridge for four of five years,” Sean said. “COVID really delayed their plan, so we came along to help at the right time I guess.”
Sean’s father and grandfather helped with the project as well and made sure to encourage Sean along the way.
Sean’s mother, Kelly Hamilton, pushed him to finish his project. She was proud to see Sean step up and lead during the project. For her, the hardest thing about the ordeal was realizing her son is growing up faster than she thought.
“It has been hard watching him grow up and find himself, but I guess at the same time that means Rob and I did our jobs,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of him, we both are. We did have to push him a bit, but I’m just glad he did it.”
The Scouts teach a great deal more than good manners and outdoor skills. Sean was exposed to different career exploration, including automotive, construction, plumbing, basic handiwork.
Kelly knows Sean might be done with Scouting and moving on to other things, but she hopes in a few years when her son looks back on his time in the Scouts, he thanks her for the nudge toward finishing even if it is only served as a resume booster.
“I hope that inside while he’s grumbling about this, that there’s a little spark in there somewhere that makes it all worth it one day,” Kelly said. “Maybe he just needs to take a step back from it to really appreciate it, we all need that sometimes.”
